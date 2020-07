This is a rather damaging viewpoint in the face of recent developments vis-à-vis Afghanistan. Afghan Taliban representatives have assured the international community that Afghanistan will not remain a safe-haven to foreign terrorist elements. This is the fundamental clause of the deal - all else is secondary.



The elements such as Al-Qaeda Network and ISIS should have no future in the region including Afghanistan whatsoever. These two forces have the blood of a huge number of innocents including many Pakistani on their hands.

Click to expand...