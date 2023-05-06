What's new

The man who cracked down 2019 Hong Kong protests will be attending King Charles III’s Coronation

大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2015
3,334
-22
5,350
Country
China
Location
China
Representing China for the occasion will be Han Zheng, the Chinese vice president, who has been denounced in Britain for his prominent role in the 2019 anti-democracy crackdown in Hong Kong, a former British colony. “Having this man here given his role is outrageous,” Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, told the Telegraph newspaper.

www.nytimes.com

Invitation List for King Charles III’s Coronation Draws Royals, Lawmakers and Controversy

Royals from Europe and Asia plan to be there, as do Joanna Lumley and Nick Cave. President Biden does not.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

www.wsj.com

Opinion | China Embarrasses King Charles at His Coronation

The monarch welcomes the man who repudiated the Sino-British treaty over Hong Kong.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

www.theguardian.com

Chinese vice-president’s coronation appearance would be ‘outrageous’, say Tories

Senior MPs say attendance of Han Zheng, accused of breaching Sino-British treaty with Hong Kong crackdown, would be insult
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
PM Shehbaz to visit UK next week to attend King Charles III’s coronation
Replies
6
Views
217
Tamerlane
Tamerlane
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
Pakistan Army contingent arrives in UK for King Charles’ coronation parade
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
1K
LeGenD
LeGenD
aziqbal
Chinese-made cameras 'spy' on Coronation crowds: Facial-recognition devices banned in government departments installed along route
Replies
2
Views
129
Zsari
Zsari
大汉奸柳传志
King Charles III won't appear on new Australian bank notes
Replies
0
Views
391
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
Get Ya Wig Split
Screening of "Winnie the Pooh" horror film cancelled in Hong Kong
Replies
7
Views
268
RealDeal
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom