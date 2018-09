Abdur Rehman Peshawari was a Muslim from British India (modern day Pakistan) who, motivated by Pan-Islamist sentiment, left his education at the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University and went to the Ottoman Empire, initially as team member of the People's Mission to the Ottoman Empire in 1912-13. Following the end of the Balkan War he chose to stay in the Ottoman Empire. He participated in the First World War and the Turkish War of Independence. He served as Turkey's ambassador to Afghanistan during Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's presidency.Abdur Rehman was born in Peshawar, Pakistan in the 1880s/90s. He belonged to a prominent family from Peshawar and was the son of Ghulam Samdani. While he was studying at Aligarh University, a mission was put together by Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari to go to Turkey in support of the ailing Ottoman Caliphate. As military support of the Caliphate was not allowed by the British government, a medical team comprising 24 doctors and male nurses was assembled. Abdur Rehman left his studies and volunteered for this mission as a stretcher bearer / nurse. As he was uncertain of his father's approval, he sold all his belongings to raise funds for his journey. He wasa senior student in Aligarh, and on the call of religion, quit his studies. Dueto shortage of money, he sold all his belongings to meet the expenditures. He belonged to a well to do family of Peshawar, but he did not contact his family because he thought his father would not permit him to proceed to Turkey. The medical mission rendered yeomen services to the wounded Turks at the war front. The Mission was invited by the Sultan Mehmed V in his palace to thank them for their efforts.After the end of the war, Rehman was the only team member to stay on in Turkey where he played an active role in the upcoming events. He decided to enlist in the Army and began his training in Istanbul. Later he was sent to Beirut, until the First World War started. He began his active service as a lieutenant in the regular army and he saw his first action in the Dardanelles. He served with honor in a number of campaigns throughout the war.After the defeat of Germany and Turkey at the end of World War I, the Allied Powers occupied Istanbul. Mustafa Kemal Pasha established a provisional government in Angora (Ankara) to oppose the Allies and the Caliphate. Abdur Rehman joined these forces in their struggle for the restoration of Turkish sovereignty. In 1921, he was sent by Atatürk as Turkey's ambassador to Afghanistan.His career in the future of the newly created Turkish nation ended prematurely when he was shot and killed in Istanbul. His death is supposed to have been a case of mistaken identity. Rauf Bay, a prominent Turkish politician (later the prime minister of Turkey), was rumored to have been the actual target. Unfortunately for Abdur Rehman, he bore a close resemblance to Rauf Bay which led to his death.He is buried in the Macka graveyard in Istanbul. It is near the Macka Democracy park and opposite to the ITU (Suleyman Seba Cd). In 2014 the path leading to his grave was paved.Halide Edib was a Turkish novelist, nationalist and women's right political leader. A chapter of her book 'Inside India' (1937) is about her #Peshawar visit in 1934 where she stayed with the family of Ghazi Abdur Rahman Peshawari (Son of Haji Ghulam Samdani and brother of Yahya Jan and M Younas etc.). In the book, before the Peshawar chapter, Edib makes a reference to Abdur Rahman's portrait hanging in #Aligarh University where she came to address the Union. The footnote states:"Abdur Rahman Qureshi was among the young members of the Red Crescent Mission of the Balkan War. He remained in #Turkey after 1912, and entered the Turkish Army. He fought at different fronts in the Great War. In 1920 he joined the Nationalist Struggle at Ankara and worked with the writer [HALIDE EDIB] at headquarters. In 1923 he represented Turkey at Kabul. [He was sent by Ataturk as Turkey's ambassador to #Afghanistan ]. In 1927 he was murdered in Istanbul by an unknown person or persons. Neither the motive for this ugly crime nor the criminals have been brought to light. He himself was a brave and able officer, and a lovable person" - 'Inside India' (1937) View attachment 497251