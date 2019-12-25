The major reason Islam was so successful was due to chivalry and mercy towards civilians - Most merciful conquerors in history

Muslims fought in every corner of the known world but in all of that there was one common occurance.



And to this day I see some weird slender but the truth is completely different and the history books are there as evidence.



- The reason for this Chivalry and mercy towards taken cities and city dwellers such as the non-combatant, Women, elderly and children and it didn't matter which religion group they belong to but they were spared and it was their right to be spread. Alot of people may misunderstand and think these conquerors wanted this way no it was never their choice they simply follow the laws and guidelines of Islam which gives them a direct redline for them to not cross and they are bound by this law and if the general acts against this he would invoke anger of his army and they would remind about the laws. He doesn't want to lose the respect of his men either. As for combatant captives it is free to either kill them, imprison them or release them.



If you read hsitory you would come to know that the common rule amongst the crusaders were to exterminate villages and cities they sack completely and kill all the inhabitants, the same with the Mongols, Asians, and the Vikings this was a common place practice.



This exactly helped spread Islam. Example people tend to assume that when muslims took a city they would convert people by the sword by what happened is quite the opposite. There is an entire verse in the quran saying ''There is no compulsory in religion''



The citizen has freedom to worship whatever he wants but there is a Jizya called Tax the citizens has to pay to the state and alot of people think the muslims are exempt from this but that is not true. The muslim pays something called Zakat instead and it is the same as tax while both the Muslim and non-muslim pay only 2.5% in tax so technically they both pay. I know in most countries we pay upto 20% in tax.



Most of these taken cities use to pay alot more in taxes so the muslims brought to them low tax and no compulsory.



They had the most civilized customs, laws and rules. Nowadays the majority of the world can be called globalists but muslims were the first globalists.



There were Asian sultans in Egypt, Syria and Generals, Black leaders, generals, white europeans etc etc it was a civilization where all walks of life come together. Scholars and Ulema etc etc.



The world has only catcehed up recently and in some places globalism has truly not entered and incapable of that.