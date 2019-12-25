What's new

The major reason Islam was so successful was due to chivalry and mercy towards civilians - Most merciful conquerors in history

Muslims fought in every corner of the known world but in all of that there was one common occurance.

And to this day I see some weird slender but the truth is completely different and the history books are there as evidence.

- The reason for this Chivalry and mercy towards taken cities and city dwellers such as the non-combatant, Women, elderly and children and it didn't matter which religion group they belong to but they were spared and it was their right to be spread. Alot of people may misunderstand and think these conquerors wanted this way no it was never their choice they simply follow the laws and guidelines of Islam which gives them a direct redline for them to not cross and they are bound by this law and if the general acts against this he would invoke anger of his army and they would remind about the laws. He doesn't want to lose the respect of his men either. As for combatant captives it is free to either kill them, imprison them or release them.

If you read hsitory you would come to know that the common rule amongst the crusaders were to exterminate villages and cities they sack completely and kill all the inhabitants, the same with the Mongols, Asians, and the Vikings this was a common place practice.

This exactly helped spread Islam. Example people tend to assume that when muslims took a city they would convert people by the sword by what happened is quite the opposite. There is an entire verse in the quran saying ''There is no compulsory in religion''

The citizen has freedom to worship whatever he wants but there is a Jizya called Tax the citizens has to pay to the state and alot of people think the muslims are exempt from this but that is not true. The muslim pays something called Zakat instead and it is the same as tax while both the Muslim and non-muslim pay only 2.5% in tax so technically they both pay. I know in most countries we pay upto 20% in tax.

Most of these taken cities use to pay alot more in taxes so the muslims brought to them low tax and no compulsory.

They had the most civilized customs, laws and rules. Nowadays the majority of the world can be called globalists but muslims were the first globalists.

There were Asian sultans in Egypt, Syria and Generals, Black leaders, generals, white europeans etc etc it was a civilization where all walks of life come together. Scholars and Ulema etc etc.

The world has only catcehed up recently and in some places globalism has truly not entered and incapable of that.
 
If islam was spread by the sword how are malaysia, indonesia and west africa muslim regions?
muslims ruked india for a 1000 years according to that logic all of india should have been muslim by now
If you look at muslim countries in the caucus they became muslims after the mongols who were actually invaders converted to islam

islam being spread by the sword is a myth
 
Hummm,

Islam has a history of merciful conquers starting from Mohammad bin Qasim to bagadadi. World has never seen such merciful conquers.
 
Surya 1 said:
Hummm,

Islam has a history of merciful conquers starting from Mohammad bin Qasim to bagadadi. World has never seen such merciful conquers.
Why do you think there are billion hindus today? If mongols had entered or crusaders, Vikings or even Han chinese your numbers would have been lower then 100m today. Which means they could have systemically commited genocide but this is not what they seek or wanted.

The Hindus were left alone with low tax and they multiple through the reigns of the Delhi Sultanate, Mughal, Brahmin sultanate etc etc
 
Not really no.

War booty, slaves, sex with captives, iconoclasm, jizya ... the list goes on.
 
Example when the Muslims took over spain and Portugal. They didn't touch the civilians and just left them alone but in the reconquista it was different they in turn sack cities together with it's civilians regardless of Women, children, elderly just pure savagery. This is chivalry and someone with higher moral conduct
 
samv said:
Not really no.

War booty, slaves, sex with captives, iconoclasm, jizya ... the list goes on.
There are no such things as sex slaves?

War booty is taken from the state not the non-combatant civilian properties. and the warrings factions. As for the captive slaves again it is the warring side.

If you kill the Husband in the battle? WHo is gonna raise his kid and look after his wife? For this reason the conqueror most take them into his own household. Raise the kids and his wife becomes his new woman aka concubine
 
Titanium100 said:
Why do you think there are billion hindus today? If mongols had entered or crusaders, Vikings or even Han chinese your numbers would have been lower then 100m today. Which means they could have systemically commited genocide but this is not what they seek or wanted.

The Hindus were left alone with low tax and they multiple through the reigns of the Delhi Sultanate, Mughal, Brahmin sultanate etc etc
First explain me why Persia became Muslim majority within 25 years?

It was not that they were merciful. It was our resilience which kept us Survived. We have survived against Hun, kushans, Greeks , Europeans etc.
 
Titanium100 said:
Example when the Muslims took over spain and Portugal. They didn't touch the civilians and just left them alone but in the reconquista it was different they in turn sack cities together with it's civilians regardless of Women, children, elderly just pure savagery. This is chivalry and someone with higher moral conduct
Or even the crusaders who would massacre the local population.. in recent history it’s been Islam vs Christianity in terms of global dominance.. and Islam has been comparatively much less violent than the latter
 
An exception was needed when confronted with human sacrificers though. Had we behaved logically with such folks, like Cortez the Spaniard used to, then hindutva wouldn't exist today and this slave cult wouldn't be a problem.
 
Titanium100 said:
Muslims fought in every corner of the known world but in all of that there was one common occurance.

And to this day I see some weird slender but the truth is completely different and the history books are there as evidence.

- The reason for this Chivalry and mercy towards taken cities and city dwellers such as the non-combatant, Women, elderly and children and it didn't matter which religion group they belong to but they were spared and it was their right to be spread. Alot of people may misunderstand and think these conquerors wanted this way no it was never their choice they simply follow the laws and guidelines of Islam which gives them a direct redline for them to not cross and they are bound by this law and if the general acts against this he would invoke anger of his army and they would remind about the laws. He doesn't want to lose the respect of his men either. As for combatant captives it is free to either kill them, imprison them or release them.

If you read hsitory you would come to know that the common rule amongst the crusaders were to exterminate villages and cities they sack completely and kill all the inhabitants, the same with the Mongols, Asians, and the Vikings this was a common place practice.

This exactly helped spread Islam. Example people tend to assume that when muslims took a city they would convert people by the sword by what happened is quite the opposite. There is an entire verse in the quran saying ''There is no compulsory in religion''

The citizen has freedom to worship whatever he wants but there is a Jizya called Tax the citizens has to pay to the state and alot of people think the muslims are exempt from this but that is not true. The muslim pays something called Zakat instead and it is the same as tax while both the Muslim and non-muslim pay only 2.5% in tax so technically they both pay. I know in most countries we pay upto 20% in tax.

Most of these taken cities use to pay alot more in taxes so the muslims brought to them low tax and no compulsory.

They had the most civilized customs, laws and rules. Nowadays the majority of the world can be called globalists but muslims were the first globalists.

There were Asian sultans in Egypt, Syria and Generals, Black leaders, generals, white europeans etc etc it was a civilization where all walks of life come together. Scholars and Ulema etc etc.

The world has only catcehed up recently and in some places globalism has truly not entered and incapable of that.
A conqueror is a conqueror. Saying all conquerors were brutal except the muslim ones is pretty naive and stupi
 
Surya 1 said:
First explain me why Persia became Muslim majority within 25 years?

It was not that they were merciful. It was our resilience which kept us Survived. We have survived against Hun, kushans, Greeks , Europeans etc.
It has nothing to do with resilience but Allah has put mercy in this peoples heart. They could have routed the subcontinent quite easily. They have conquered all the way to the southern tip with different leaders. It would have in fact been much easier for them that way instead of restrain but it is not allowed for them such conduct
 
