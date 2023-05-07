What's new

The magic Imran Khan's Peerni wife uses to increase his followers

Eskander

Eskander

Apr 1, 2022
Third Logos


Listen and hear me—N. (name), son ofN. (mother)—O Lord who has closed to the spirit the fiery doors of heaven! You, who have a double body, you who dwell in Fire PENPTERUNI, Creator of Light, keeper of the Keys SEMESILAM, burning breath PSYRINEY, soul of Fire IAO, breath of Light AOI, joy of Fire AILURE, beautiful Light AZAIAIONNACHBA; you, Lord of Light
PEPPERPREPEMPIPI, whose body is Fire PHMUENIOK, giver of Light, spreading Fire AREIEICHITA, sparking Fires GALLABALBA; you who in Light have life AIAIO and are the power of Fire PYRIKIBOOSEIA; you who move the Light SANKEROB and unleash the Thunderbolts OEIOEld, glory of Light
BAIEGENNETE, giver of Light SUSINEPHI, you who preside over the heavenly Light SUSINEPHI ARENBARAZEIMARMARENTEY, leader of the stars!

Open the door to me PROPROPHENGE EMETHEIRE MORIOMOTYREPHILBA! Because of the bitter and urgent need that presses me on, I invoke your venerable immortal living Names, those that never descended into a mortal nature, which were never expressed in any mortal human language or voice!

EEO OEEO IOO OE EEO EEO OEEO IOO OEEE OEE OOE IE E0 00
OF. IEO OE OOE IEOOE IEEO EE IO OE IOE OEO EOE OEO OIE
OLEEO 01 III EOE OEU EO OEE EOEIA AEAEEA EEEE EEE EEE IEO
EEO OEEEOE EEO EYO OE ELO EO OE OE OE EE OOOYIOE

Say all this with fire and spirit from beginning to end, and then a second time, and so on until you have realized the seven immortal Gods of the cosmos. Having said all this, you will hear thunder and the upheaval of everything that surrounds you; then you will feel deeply shaken. Once again say

"Silence" with the following invocation.
After this, open your eyes and you will see the doors open and the world of the gods that is within them; and for the joy and pleasure of the sight, your spirit leaps and rises up.

Taken from Evola's book on Magic in case you want more
 
S

Steppe Wolff

Jul 1, 2021
IMG_20221227_201553_077.jpg


May Allah cure you from Kala Jadoo

She is a Jadoo garni

The first symptom of Kala Jadoo is sudden love for Imran Khan and hatred of Nawaz Sharif
IMG_20230227_232941_604.jpg
 
Nasr

Nasr

Dec 9, 2018
May Allah cure you from Kala Jadoo

She is a Jadoo garni

The first symptom of Kala Jadoo is sudden love for Imran Khan and hatred of Nawaz Sharif
Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah may cure him, may forgive him but my friend I don't think there is any cure for you. Best of luck when you meet the Creator of all creation.
 
NooriNuth

NooriNuth

Nov 15, 2022
او کون لوک ہو تسی 🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
Eskander

Eskander

Apr 1, 2022
او کون لوک ہو تسی 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Looks like the Jinns have been summoned

I ask you to leave by the permission of Allah

Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah may cure him, may forgive him but my friend I don't think there is any cure for you. Best of luck when you meet the Creator of all creation.
Forgetting our divine origin,
We become ensnared in the world of change
And bewail our helplessness. But when
We see the Lord of Love in all his glory,
Adored by all, we go beyond sorrow.

What use are the scriptures to anyone
Who knows not the one source from whom they come,
In whom all gods and worlds abide?
Only those who realize him as ever present
Within the heart attain abiding joy

~From one of the Upanishads
 

