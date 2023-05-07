The magic Imran Khan's Peerni wife uses to increase his followers

Third Logos





Listen and hear me—N. (name), son ofN. (mother)—O Lord who has closed to the spirit the fiery doors of heaven! You, who have a double body, you who dwell in Fire PENPTERUNI, Creator of Light, keeper of the Keys SEMESILAM, burning breath PSYRINEY, soul of Fire IAO, breath of Light AOI, joy of Fire AILURE, beautiful Light AZAIAIONNACHBA; you, Lord of Light

PEPPERPREPEMPIPI, whose body is Fire PHMUENIOK, giver of Light, spreading Fire AREIEICHITA, sparking Fires GALLABALBA; you who in Light have life AIAIO and are the power of Fire PYRIKIBOOSEIA; you who move the Light SANKEROB and unleash the Thunderbolts OEIOEld, glory of Light

BAIEGENNETE, giver of Light SUSINEPHI, you who preside over the heavenly Light SUSINEPHI ARENBARAZEIMARMARENTEY, leader of the stars!



Open the door to me PROPROPHENGE EMETHEIRE MORIOMOTYREPHILBA! Because of the bitter and urgent need that presses me on, I invoke your venerable immortal living Names, those that never descended into a mortal nature, which were never expressed in any mortal human language or voice!



EEO OEEO IOO OE EEO EEO OEEO IOO OEEE OEE OOE IE E0 00

OF. IEO OE OOE IEOOE IEEO EE IO OE IOE OEO EOE OEO OIE

OLEEO 01 III EOE OEU EO OEE EOEIA AEAEEA EEEE EEE EEE IEO

EEO OEEEOE EEO EYO OE ELO EO OE OE OE EE OOOYIOE



Say all this with fire and spirit from beginning to end, and then a second time, and so on until you have realized the seven immortal Gods of the cosmos. Having said all this, you will hear thunder and the upheaval of everything that surrounds you; then you will feel deeply shaken. Once again say



"Silence" with the following invocation.

After this, open your eyes and you will see the doors open and the world of the gods that is within them; and for the joy and pleasure of the sight, your spirit leaps and rises up.



Taken from Evola's book on Magic in case you want more