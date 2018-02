▲ Tram designed in the DPRK.

Kwangmyong Industrial Art Exhibition, Science & Technology Complex in Pyongyang, DPRK. 15 FEB 2018

▲ Taebaeksan heavy-duty truck exhibited by the Korea Technology Institute.

Kwangmyong Industrial Art Exhibition, Science & Technology Complex in Pyongyang, DPRK. 15 FEB 2018

▲ Future bullet train designed in the DPRK.

Kwangmyong Industrial Art Exhibition, Science & Technology Complex in Pyongyang, DPRK. 15 FEB 2018