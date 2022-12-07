What's new

The luxurious lifestyle of public servants from Punjab, too costly to bear

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
29,109
9
30,311
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Luxurious lifestyle of public servants from Punjab, too costly to bear​

Dunya News

A whopping Rs1400 million is being wasted on the maintenance of these houses on annual basis.

16 September,2018 02:11 pm
(Web Desk) – The lavish lifestyle of public servants in Pakistan is evidence of the fact that bureaucracy is extravagantly spending huge amount of money from public exchequer. In a country where more than half of population cannot manage to eat food for two-time a day, spending money in such way is more than luxury. Hassan Raza in his report explores the gruesome side of bureaucracy. Bureaucracy from Punjab does hold a special position when it comes to living in opulent public villas.

Interestingly, public servants keeping in view their benefits passed such policy that could maintain their over-the-top lifestyle. No matter if any officer transfers from Punjab, he will still be able to hold the government residence in Lahore for two years.

7 commissioners, 27 deputy commissioners, and more than 74 public servants are those who are living in more than two houses. Among others, there are some who have been transferred from Punjab but they also hold public houses in Lahore.

vlcsnap-2018-09-16-13h20m45s802.png


A meager economy, that of Pakistan, cannot bear spending billions of rupees on these abodes for a longer period of time. Photo: File

A whooping Rs1400 million is being wasted on the maintenance of these houses on annual basis. Those who have two government bungalows include Deputy Commissioners of Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Narowal, Attock, Sargodha, and Khushab.

ALSO READ: PM summons report on sumptuous lifestyle of Punjab s bureaucracy

Interestingly, public servants keeping in view their benefits passed such policy that could maintain their over-the-top lifestyle. No matter if any officer transfers from Punjab, he will still be able to hold the government residence in Lahore for two years.

Officials from S&GD wing are of the view the relevant policy, which has been formed concerning it, requires a lot of corrections while relevant data is being gathered to form a better and efficient policy. On the other side, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also asked the relevant authorities to collect the relevant records. This task has been handed over to special branch.

Video link.

dunyanews.tv

Luxurious lifestyle of public servants from Punjab, too costly to bear

A whopping Rs1400 million is being wasted on the maintenance of these houses on annual basis.
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

 
Last edited:
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
29,109
9
30,311
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


OPINION

Pakistan’s Colonial-Style Bureaucracy​


The Raj-style bureaucracy

ByMuhammad Usama Khalid
1214
0
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...1/08/10/pakistans-colonial-style-bureaucracy/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...olonial-style-bureaucracy/&via=ePakistanToday
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArtic.../&title=Pakistan’s+Colonial-Style+Bureaucracy
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=...1/08/10/pakistans-colonial-style-bureaucracy/

Beta-9.jpg

The British ruled the Subcontinent for almost 200 years, all the way from 1757 to 1947. The colonial rule ended in 1947 with the partition of the Subcontinent into two sovereign states: Pakistan and India. Even though it has been seven decades since colonial rule ended in 1947, the dismal mark of colonial legacy has had a significant influence over the indigenous culture of Subcontinent. An evident example, English is being given priority over other national languages and has been adopted for official use in both Pakistan and India. Similarly, other changes made by the British in the subcontinent included the introduction of entirely English-style local bureaucracies that have been providing more administrative powers to certain individuals than the democratically elected political elites even in the current post-colonial era.
Looking into the case of Pakistan’s bureaucratic structure, which it inherited from the Indian Civil Service (ICS) of the Colonial era, it can be seen how such a flawed bureaucratic structure is undermining the democratic norms in the country. The Subcontinent experienced decolonization in 1947 with the partition of united India into two sovereign states but failed to move on forward from the British colonial legacy even after the 70-odd years of independence. The country’s bureaucratic structure is the most pertinent example of colonial legacy.
Today, in almost all of the developed countries, bureaucrats are highly qualified people who run the designated government institutions or departments instead of managing cities, municipalities, or towns. Whereas, in Pakistan, bureaucracy still acts on the 19th century system of civil services introduced by English colonial masters. This system has been criticized for being manipulative as it is said to only serve those few individuals, who are in power.
While, an entry point into the bureaucracy, the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations, has flawed parameters to measure a person’s educational excellence. The CSS exams kills the creativity of a person and nullifies the worth of a person’s higher education because of Victorian-styled English being the definitive parameter necessary to qualify this exam. Resultantly, many capable students cannot make it to the higher echelons of civil bureaucracy every year due to a weak grip over English language. Subsequently, Pakistan’s current bureaucracy is replete with and run by simple BA-Pass, CSS-qualified officers who are more powerful and respectful than highly educated PhD.
The similar superiority of civil servants is still maintained as it was during the colonial rule of White Sahab because the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), the most powerful services group in the bureaucracy, sits at the top of all other bureaucratic services groups and all the recruitments in PAS are done through the sams e CSS exams. Similarly, the culture of Sahab/Afsar in the government offices is still present even today, that somehow entailing the continuation of Master and Slave analogy of the colonial era. A trend that needs to change.

The commracy must be changedittee has proposed some viable policy changes and solutions. It has suggested, among other things, that competent people should be recruited based on their educational qualification instead of colonial-styled competitive exams (CSS). Performance-based criteria should be utilized in the government institutions so that more and more competent youth join the civil bureaucracy with the passion to serve the nation. Along with these reforms, decolonization of the current bureaucratic structure is also extremely important in order for everlasting national success.

Click to expand...
It can therefore be argued that, behind Pakistan’s stagnant progress as a state since the partition, lies the defective bureaucratic structure of the colonial era which has no room for the passionately creative, talented and hard-working individuals. Similarly, another reason for the underperformance is the absence of incentives such as performance-based criteria of promotion, or extra bonus, for diligent bureaucrats, instead the same traditional method of promotion based on seniority criteria is followed.
Moreover, governance through the model of Commissioners as prevalent in Pakistan, which nullifies the basis of democratically-elected Local Body Government system. An assistant commissioner or deputy commissioner enjoys more legally-authorized powers than an elected mayor of any area. Subsequently, in the current era, a huge part of the young population eagerly desires to qualify the CSS in order to exercise the same power and enjoy the same perks that have been successfully transmitted to us by the same colonial mindset left here by English colonizers. More tragically, people of the subcontinent happily embraced this flawed system of governance with closed eyes and open arms.
Furthermore, despite being not so strong financially, the bureaucracy in the country still receives hefty protocol and enjoys manifold perks and privileges. The lifestyle of bureaucrats is entirely different from that of the common citizens. Bureaucrats are entitled to government residences, given a family medical allowance, children education allowance, transport allowance and a number of other perks.
In other words, it can be said that bureaucrats in Pakistan still live that life which the English colonizers had lived while ruling this region as a superior race. It is quite evident that such a huge lifestyle gap, between the common Pakistani community and the bureaucratic elites of Pakistan, has been polarizing the society into two classes; ruling bourgeoisies (bureaucracy) and ruled proletariats (common citizens).
The structural foundation of Pakistan’s administrative bureaucracy is outdated and has no parallel in any modern democratic state elsewhere. Instead, modern democracies around the world have transferred these powers equivalent to ACs and DCs to the more democratically elected governors, mayors and town councils that not only decentralized the power at the grassroots levels, but also promoted democratic norms and values at the lower levels.
Eventually, Pakistan’s current government has established s civil service reform committee headed by Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Institutional Reforms and Austerity, to carry out comprehensive and sustainable changes in the contemporary flawed bureaucratic structure. The committee has proposed some viable policy changes and solutions. It has suggested, among other things, that competent people should be recruited based on their educational qualification instead of colonial-styled competitive exams (CSS). Performance-based criteria should be utilized in the government institutions so that more and more competent youth join the civil bureaucracy with the passion to serve the nation. Along with these reforms, decolonization of the current bureaucratic structure is also extremely important in order for everlasting national success.
 
A

ACE OF HEARTS

FULL MEMBER
Aug 17, 2020
378
0
480
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A top bureaucrat from Punjab, asks for bribe to be transferred to his relatives in the UK. He allegiance lies only with the rulers, be it of any party.

His family's lavish lifestyle was evident publicly on Facebook, when a group of 20+ people took a tour to Switzerland, for a month.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab govt to bear electricity cost of households consuming 100 units
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
2K
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab govt registers terrorism case against Rana Sanaullah for ‘threatening judiciary, government officials’
2
Replies
17
Views
673
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
AsianLion
Punjab's own Wheat stopped, all given to Sindh: Orders PM Sharif | Bring Drought, starvation to 120 million Punjabis's Food supplies & Money
Replies
3
Views
317
AsianLion
AsianLion
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reaches end of his tether, goes on leave ‘for good’
Replies
4
Views
245
Mentee
Mentee
H
Sinovac to Establish Rs. 45 Billion Medicine Production Plant in Punjab
Replies
0
Views
206
hydrabadi_arab
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom