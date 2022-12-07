The luxurious lifestyle of public servants from Punjab, too costly to bear

Luxurious lifestyle of public servants from Punjab, too costly to bear​

A whopping Rs1400 million is being wasted on the maintenance of these houses on annual basis.16 September,2018 02:11 pm(Web Desk) – The lavish lifestyle of public servants in Pakistan is evidence of the fact that bureaucracy is extravagantly spending huge amount of money from public exchequer. In a country where more than half of population cannot manage to eat food for two-time a day, spending money in such way is more than luxury. Hassan Raza in his report explores the gruesome side of bureaucracy. Bureaucracy from Punjab does hold a special position when it comes to living in opulent public villas.7 commissioners, 27 deputy commissioners, and more than 74 public servants are those who are living in more than two houses. Among others, there are some who have been transferred from Punjab but they also hold public houses in Lahore.A whooping Rs1400 million is being wasted on the maintenance of these houses on annual basis. Those who have two government bungalows include Deputy Commissioners of Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Narowal, Attock, Sargodha, and Khushab.Interestingly, public servants keeping in view their benefits passed such policy that could maintain their over-the-top lifestyle. No matter if any officer transfers from Punjab, he will still be able to hold the government residence in Lahore for two years.Officials from S&GD wing are of the view the relevant policy, which has been formed concerning it, requires a lot of corrections while relevant data is being gathered to form a better and efficient policy. On the other side, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also asked the relevant authorities to collect the relevant records. This task has been handed over to special branch.Video link.