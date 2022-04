The traditions of the German Air Force date back to the First World War. Daredevil fighter pilots like the "Red Baron" Manfred von Richthofen achieved cult status and were celebrated as heroes. In the Second World War, the Luftwaffe was an indispensable instrument for carrying out the "Blitzkrieg". Civilian targets were also bombed mercilessly. The new Bundeswehr air force is now an integral part of NATO's defense structure and secures the West's air sovereignty.