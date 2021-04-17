What's new

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Amazon series

Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

Seems pretty interesting. Although the second age seems easily adaptable to a TV series, I think it's by far the least written about age, with the exception of Numenor.

Its gonna suck. Amazon ruined the wheel of time too. I knew its gonna be bad as soon as I heard its gonna be about Isildur's sister instead of Isildur
Man, no adaptation is safe from this kind of crap anymore.
 
Seems pretty interesting. Although the second age seems easily adaptable to a TV series, I think it's by far the least written about age, with the exception of Numenor.


Man, no adaptation is safe from this kind of crap anymore.
Yar, ye kya bakwas hai?!

They don't understand that it would literally do just as well (probably better) if it was about the actual main characters, whether they are male or female. Forcing a female narrative when there are more compelling narratives available in this specific context makes no f****** sense.

At least the Witcher managed to balanced it well (in the second half of the second season).
 
Its gonna suck. Amazon ruined the wheel of time too. I knew its gonna be bad as soon as I heard its gonna be about Isildur's sister instead of Isildur
exactly pathetic show! watched 3 episodes and i was bored! i hope they dont ruin LORD OF THE RINGS!
They better not introduce a bisexual Gandalf.
they have to attract our kallay liberals! lols
 
suppose they somehow get hold of the alleged actual ring, how do they intend to activate it without express permission -------?
 
Really skeptical. I hope they stay true to the source material but I am expecting them to deviate from it quite a bit.
 
