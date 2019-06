Shia minorities will be outlawed in most muslim countries and face severe crackdowns in countries like UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Jordan, Turkey, Bahrain, and several other central asian countries and south east asia.



This will also be an opporunity for the poor to size land and property including wives.



The Nikah will be invalid for the minorities in this specific case hence their property becomes halal if outlawed.



I think we are heading to that situation. Where millions could die in the process of the large crack-down

