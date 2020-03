REVEALED: The long-suppressed official report on US biowarfare in North Korea

Written largely by the most prestigious British scientist of his day, this official report, containing hundreds of pages of evidence about the use of US biological weapons during the Korean War , was effectively suppressed upon its original release in 1952.

Courtesy of researcher Jeffrey Kaye, INSURGE now publishes the report in text-searchable format for the first time for the general public, with an exclusive, in-depth analysis of its damning findings and implications.

The report provides compelling evidence of systematic violation of the laws of war against North Korea through the deployment of biological weapons — a critical context that is essential for anyone to understand the dynamics of current regional tensions, and what might be done about them.

U.S. had used biological weapons in an experimental fashion on civilian populations

U.S. had used a number of biological weapons, including use of anthrax, plague, and cholera, disseminated by over a dozen of different devices or methods

From ISC Report, pg. 403

From the ISC report, pg. 470

Censorship of Unit 731-U.S. Collaboration on Biological Warfare Data

From testimony of Lt. J. Quinn, ISC report, pg. 614 (PDF)

An “actual investigation… could do us psychological as well as military damage”

The Khabarovsk War Crimes Trial

