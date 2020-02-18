The Fallen of World War II



Most of the soldiers died in the eastern front, War between Germany and Russia.

2.3 million Germans and 8.7 million Russians soldiers died.

Soviet Union 10.1 million military deaths.

Germany 5.1 million military deaths.

United states 405,000 military deaths.

United Kingdom 384,00 military deaths.

6 million Jews killed in holocaust.

Like with the gas chambers men were killed first to reduce the risk of revolt.

The Fallen of World War II - Data-driven documentary about war & peace Fallen.io, a short animated data-driven documentary about war and peace, explores the harrowing statistics of World War II and sizes up its numbers to other wars in history, including recent conflicts.

Peace is a difficult thing to measure. It’s a bit like counting the people who didn’t die in wars that never happened. We give such an importance to word peace, but we don’t tend to notice it when it occurs or report on it. Some times it takes reminding ourselves of how terrible world once was to see the peace that has been growing around us. Of course, this trend may not continue and it’s not clear how looking at these charts can help us make the right decisions to ensure that it does. But the longer the long peace grows the more Significant it becomes.