What's new

The lonely life of doctor who helped pinpoint Bin Laden

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,565
-7
7,881
Country
India
Location
India
A decade after Osama bin Laden was gunned down, there is no sign Shakeel Afridi will be exonerated by Pakistan authorities for helping the CIA pinpoint the Al-Qaeda chief's location under the cloak of running a vaccination programme
A decade after Osama bin Laden was gunned down, there is no sign Shakeel Afridi will be exonerated by Pakistan authorities for helping the CIA pinpoint the Al-Qaeda chief's location under the cloak of running a vaccination programme
ISLAMABAD - Dismissed as a traitor in Pakistan but lauded as a hero by the United States, Shakeel Afridi is paying a heavy price for his role in bringing an end to Osama Bin Laden.

A decade after the Al-Qaeda chief was gunned down by a team of Navy Seals, there is no sign the doctor will be exonerated by Pakistan authorities for helping the CIA pinpoint Bin Laden's location under the cloak of running a vaccination programme.

Locked up in solitary confinement in Sahiwal Jail in Pakistan's central Punjab province, Afridi now spends his time counting the days -- with nothing to differentiate between them.

"He is being kept in prison now only to teach every Pakistani a lesson not to cooperate with a western intelligence agency," Husain Haqqani, who was serving as Pakistan's ambassador to Washington at the time of the raid, told AFP.



"Instead of coming clean on Bin Laden's presence in Pakistan, the authorities have made Dr Afridi a scapegoat."

AFP pieced together the daily routine of the doctor through interviews with his brother and lawyer, as Afridi is barred from speaking to anyone apart from his family or legal team.

For exercise, he paces around his seven by eight foot cell and does occasional push-ups, according to his family.

He has a copy of the Koran, but is not allowed other books.

A couple of times a week he shaves in the presence of a guard, but contact with other inmates is also strictly prohibited.

Family members can visit just twice a month, but are separated by an iron grate and forbidden from conversing in their native Pashto tongue.

"The prison authorities have told us that we can't discuss politics or talk about the situation inside the jail," said the brother.

- 'Paid the highest price' -

Hailing from Pakistan's rugged tribal areas, the physician appeared to be an ideal asset for the CIA as the spy agency zeroed in on Bin Laden's hideout in the city of Abbottabad.

All the Americans needed was a bit of proof that Bin Laden was there, so they had Afridi launch a vaccine campaign with the aim of extracting a DNA sample from inside his compound.

Just how instrumental Afridi was in identifying the Al-Qaeda boss is unclear, but the doctor was arrested by authorities weeks after the deadly assault on Bin Laden's home.

He was never found guilty of anything linked to the raid, but convicted by a tribal court under an obscure colonial era law of providing money to an insurgent group and handed a 33-year sentence.

Successive US administrations have protested against his continued imprisonment -- and over the years there has been talk of a prisoner exchange -- but a deal to free Afridi has never materialised.

"Let's be clear: Afridi has paid the highest price," said Michael Kugelman, deputy South Asia director at the Wilson Center in Washington.

"He became the fall guy."

- 'He lives in isolation' -

The 10-year anniversary of the Bin Laden raid comes just weeks after President Joe Biden announced that the US's long war in Afghanistan would be coming to an end.

In an address to the nation, Biden citied the killing of Bin Laden as proof that US forces had long ago accomplished their initial objectives for invading Afghanistan.

Unsurprisingly, the president made no mention of Afridi.

"The withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the downgrading of ties with Pakistan that this could entail, suggests that Afridi won't be the hot button issue that it's been in the past," said Kugelman.

Few are sympathetic to Afridi's ongoing plight in Pakistan, where the Bin Laden raid fanned anti-American sentiment after years of simmering distrust between the uneasy allies.

"Whenever someone works for a foreign intelligence agency it's one of the most unforgivable crimes," Asad Durrani, the former head of Pakistan's formidable spy agency, told AFP, saying that Afridi's arrest probably saved the doctor from being lynched.

But even as the US prepares to exit Afghanistan and memories of the Bin Laden saga fade, Afridi's legacy continues to reverberate in Pakistan.

Faith in vaccine campaigns has been seriously undercut by the ruse, with families routinely refusing to have their children inoculated for curable diseases such as polio.

Insurgents have also attacked vaccine teams, with dozens of health workers gunned down in the past decade.

Meanwhile in prison, Afridi remains largely cut off from the outside world and passes his time pacing his cell and reciting daily prayers.

"He is not allowed to use a mobile, read a newspaper or a book," said his brother Jamil Afridi.

"He lives in isolation."



www.bangkokpost.com

'Scapegoat': The lonely life of doctor who helped pinpoint Bin Laden

ISLAMABAD - Dismissed as a traitor in Pakistan but lauded as a hero by the United States, Shakeel Afridi is paying a heavy price for his role in bringing an end to Osama Bin Laden.
www.bangkokpost.com www.bangkokpost.com
 
Q

Qmjd

FULL MEMBER
Jun 21, 2020
269
-1
231
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
A decade after Osama bin Laden was gunned down, there is no sign Shakeel Afridi will be exonerated by Pakistan authorities for helping the CIA pinpoint the Al-Qaeda chief's location under the cloak of running a vaccination programme's location under the cloak of running a vaccination programme
A decade after Osama bin Laden was gunned down, there is no sign Shakeel Afridi will be exonerated by Pakistan authorities for helping the CIA pinpoint the Al-Qaeda chief's location under the cloak of running a vaccination programme
ISLAMABAD - Dismissed as a traitor in Pakistan but lauded as a hero by the United States, Shakeel Afridi is paying a heavy price for his role in bringing an end to Osama Bin Laden.

A decade after the Al-Qaeda chief was gunned down by a team of Navy Seals, there is no sign the doctor will be exonerated by Pakistan authorities for helping the CIA pinpoint Bin Laden's location under the cloak of running a vaccination programme.

Locked up in solitary confinement in Sahiwal Jail in Pakistan's central Punjab province, Afridi now spends his time counting the days -- with nothing to differentiate between them.

"He is being kept in prison now only to teach every Pakistani a lesson not to cooperate with a western intelligence agency," Husain Haqqani, who was serving as Pakistan's ambassador to Washington at the time of the raid, told AFP.



"Instead of coming clean on Bin Laden's presence in Pakistan, the authorities have made Dr Afridi a scapegoat."

AFP pieced together the daily routine of the doctor through interviews with his brother and lawyer, as Afridi is barred from speaking to anyone apart from his family or legal team.

For exercise, he paces around his seven by eight foot cell and does occasional push-ups, according to his family.

He has a copy of the Koran, but is not allowed other books.

A couple of times a week he shaves in the presence of a guard, but contact with other inmates is also strictly prohibited.

Family members can visit just twice a month, but are separated by an iron grate and forbidden from conversing in their native Pashto tongue.

"The prison authorities have told us that we can't discuss politics or talk about the situation inside the jail," said the brother.

- 'Paid the highest price' -

Hailing from Pakistan's rugged tribal areas, the physician appeared to be an ideal asset for the CIA as the spy agency zeroed in on Bin Laden's hideout in the city of Abbottabad.

All the Americans needed was a bit of proof that Bin Laden was there, so they had Afridi launch a vaccine campaign with the aim of extracting a DNA sample from inside his compound.

Just how instrumental Afridi was in identifying the Al-Qaeda boss is unclear, but the doctor was arrested by authorities weeks after the deadly assault on Bin Laden's home.

He was never found guilty of anything linked to the raid, but convicted by a tribal court under an obscure colonial era law of providing money to an insurgent group and handed a 33-year sentence.

Successive US administrations have protested against his continued imprisonment -- and over the years there has been talk of a prisoner exchange -- but a deal to free Afridi has never materialised.

"Let's be clear: Afridi has paid the highest price," said Michael Kugelman, deputy South Asia director at the Wilson Center in Washington.

"He became the fall guy."

- 'He lives in isolation' -

The 10-year anniversary of the Bin Laden raid comes just weeks after President Joe Biden announced that the US's long war in Afghanistan would be coming to an end.

In an address to the nation, Biden citied the killing of Bin Laden as proof that US forces had long ago accomplished their initial objectives for invading Afghanistan.

Unsurprisingly, the president made no mention of Afridi.

"The withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the downgrading of ties with Pakistan that this could entail, suggests that Afridi won't be the hot button issue that it's been in the past," said Kugelman.

Few are sympathetic to Afridi's ongoing plight in Pakistan, where the Bin Laden raid fanned anti-American sentiment after years of simmering distrust between the uneasy allies.

"Whenever someone works for a foreign intelligence agency it's one of the most unforgivable crimes," Asad Durrani, the former head of Pakistan's formidable spy agency, told AFP, saying that Afridi's arrest probably saved the doctor from being lynched.

But even as the US prepares to exit Afghanistan and memories of the Bin Laden saga fade, Afridi's legacy continues to reverberate in Pakistan.

Faith in vaccine campaigns has been seriously undercut by the ruse, with families routinely refusing to have their children inoculated for curable diseases such as polio.

Insurgents have also attacked vaccine teams, with dozens of health workers gunned down in the past decade.

Meanwhile in prison, Afridi remains largely cut off from the outside world and passes his time pacing his cell and reciting daily prayers.

"He is not allowed to use a mobile, read a newspaper or a book," said his brother Jamil Afridi.

"He lives in isolation."



www.bangkokpost.com

'Scapegoat': The lonely life of doctor who helped pinpoint Bin Laden

ISLAMABAD - Dismissed as a traitor in Pakistan but lauded as a hero by the United States, Shakeel Afridi is paying a heavy price for his role in bringing an end to Osama Bin Laden.
www.bangkokpost.com www.bangkokpost.com
Click to expand...
He dreamed about living in usa, a lush life after helping america but reality bites him.
don't betray your country and now rot in jail.you get your reward with bonus.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,125
2
77,135
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"He is being kept in prison now only to teach every Pakistani a lesson not to cooperate with a western intelligence agency," Husain Haqqani, who was serving as Pakistan's ambassador to Washington at the time of the raid, told AFP.
Click to expand...
What a big crime Pakistan is committing

Punishing its citizens for working for foreign intelligence agencies

Ghatya insan Hussain Haqqani
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
39,739
55
34,153
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
He was never found guilty of anything linked to the raid, but convicted by a tribal court under an obscure colonial era law of providing money to an insurgent group and handed a 33-year sentence.
Click to expand...

Interestingly, FCRs that were used to convict him have been replaced after FATA's merger, and technically no longer exist.
 
darksider

darksider

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2014
1,817
1
2,400
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
He single handily destroyed polio vaccine campaign in tribal areas and kpk.
Because he was using it as a cover and for searching osama.
He will rot in jail forever.
 
M

MuhammedAli

BANNED
Jul 4, 2015
257
-5
268
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I m not fussed bout Bin Laden killing. Good riddance to the Wahhabi terror supporter. What enrages me is people selling out and working for foriegn countries. I hope he dies very painfully suffering every second with some horribly painfull illness. People like Asad Durani I mean Zardari Nawaz Sharif. BeNazir should pay ultimate price. Including Musharraf. Nawaz for selling Kargil capture and the dead men of that conflict. Musharraf for selling out lives of thousands of Muslims in tribal belt ... Thousands man woman children died because of him via American drone strikes. Zardari for just a good measure. BeNazir she would have been hanged for ratting out Pakistani ISI operation of Khakistan movement. When ever someone betrays Pakistan in a fashion which lead to death of Pakistanis that guy should die. This guy should die because he has been responsibleb death of thousands of children ... Vacines refused leading to deaths ... Doctors being targetted ... No sympathy for him and those who cost lives of Pakistanis.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
39,739
55
34,153
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
darksider said:
He single handily destroyed polio vaccine campaign in tribal areas and kpk.
Because he was using it as a cover and for searching osama.
He will rot in jail forever.
Click to expand...
He probably did not even know how the blood samples he was collecting were being used. And all the children that were vaccinated can be shown to have developed the necessary antibodies. Pakistan's polio program is a failure for many reasons, but he is not one of them. Basides, his mistreatment continues to be used against Pakistan by its enemies to devastating effect.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,612
8
19,643
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Good! an Example should be made out of anyone who betrays his/her country but than again why was the snake Hussain Haqqani allowed to leave? Doesnt this signifies two different laws being applied on two people who committed the exact same crime i.e. treachery with their own country.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,694
15
5,916
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
He ran a sham polio vaccine campaign and despite his efforts, he could gather no convincing evidence that the person living in that compound was indeed OBL. When the details of his campaign were made public by americans, some clerics used it to point out that polio campaign in fact is a conspiracy, making it almost impossible for GoP to do run legit polio campaign in tribal areas. He single handedly destroyed our polio campaign for time to come.

If a Russian is caught working for CIA or an Indian is caught working for ISI no matter what the sacred cause it, they will be treated as traitors, it is not different for Shakil Afridi and wouldn't be different.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom