What's new

The Little Mermaid has only sold $4,000 in pre-sale tickets in China and aims to be a flop

MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
5,995
2
10,630
Country
China
Location
China
The Little Mermaid “The Little Mermaid” has had a lot of controversy in every way. Despite having more than 2.5 million dislikes in its official trailer and having great negativity in the community, Disney continues to bet that this live-action will be the most great of all

Disney recently faced backlash from fans over the design of Sebastian and Flounder in the film. When the designs of Flounder and Sebastian came to light, the fans were enraged since these two characters have damaged them for this live-action, in the animated film they have a very important role. Jacob Tremblay, voice actor of the character “Flounder,” defended the controversial change to Flounder’s design.

However, the actress Halle Bailey complained to Disney after the tour she had in Mexico where she was promoting the movie “The little Mermaid“. The actress was upset by the racist comment that she received from her on a television program, she also asked not to be part of programs where the drivers do not have the necessary preparation before the interview and she was very upset because she was taken to Mexico.

The news that Disney has tried to hide is that the pre-sale of The Little Mermaid tickets began on Friday at China’s BoxOffice, but it seems that it will be a rather obscure sale. The well-known influencer Luis Fernando best known for giving general box office reports reported that only $4,000 in pre-sales were sold Friday for the entire period of May 25-28, which predicts a disastrous opening next week if things don’t improve.

This is not in doubt, since the live-action of The Little Mermaid has been full of contempt from fans of yesteryear, mainly due to the forced inclusion of Disney who apparently do not care about the great consequences that this could cause them financially. Leave us your comment.

www.google.com

The Little Mermaid has only sold $4,000 in pre-sale tickets in China and aims to be a flop

The Little Mermaid “The Little Mermaid” has had a lot of controversy in every way. Despite having more than 2.5 million dislikes in its official trailer and having great negativity in the community, Disney continues to bet that this live-action will be the most great of all Disney recently faced...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Last edited:
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
5,995
2
10,630
Country
China
Location
China
Americans actually think that the Chinese will agree with their political correctness?

Stupid and arrogant.


We have not participated in colonizing Africa, nor have we sold slaves. The Chinese people do not owe any ethnic group, and they have no original sin. Publicizing American political correctness in China will only encounter widespread ridicule and neglect.
 
IblinI

IblinI

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 21, 2016
4,995
0
9,123
Country
China
Location
New Zealand
006lQwxsly1hc6nc6fowbj30qo0qognv.jpg
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
17,375
387
16,476
Country
China
Location
Australia
MH.Yang said:
Americans actually think that the Chinese will agree with their political correctness?

Stupid and arrogant.


We have not participated in colonizing Africa, nor have we sold slaves. The Chinese people do not owe any ethnic group, and they have no original sin. Publicizing American political correctness in China will only encounter widespread ridicule and neglect.
Click to expand...
huh?? How little mermaid being politically correct? Because they used a black actress to play Ariel??

Things is, can you tell me the race of a fictional fish-humanoid? I mean, I am not a fan of woke, but this is casting choice, just because it was played by a white actress the last time, that does not mean this time they are using a black actress is woke. Were we supposed to judge an actor by its ability to act and not their color? I mean I don't think Disney write little mermaid with skin color in mind, so what really is the problem for ariel being played by Halle Bailey?

I mean, it's like they changed from Edward Woodward to Denzel for the role of Robert McCall in the Equalizer, Denzel is good, and nobody is talking about how Political Correct when they flip a white character Black.

On the other hand, if we are talking about Adele James in African Queen, then I would be agreeing with you.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
5,995
2
10,630
Country
China
Location
China
jhungary said:
huh?? How little mermaid being politically correct? Because they used a black actress to play Ariel??

Things is, can you tell me the race of a fictional fish-humanoid? I mean, I am not a fan of woke, but this is casting choice, just because it was played by a white actress the last time, that does not mean this time they are using a black actress is woke. Were we supposed to judge an actor by its ability to act and not their color? I mean I don't think Disney write little mermaid with skin color in mind, so what really is the problem for ariel being played by Halle Bailey?

I mean, it's like they changed from Edward Woodward to Denzel for the role of Robert McCall in the Equalizer, Denzel is good, and nobody is talking about how Political Correct when they flip a white character Black.

On the other hand, if we are talking about Adele James in African Queen, then I would be agreeing with you.
Click to expand...
Didn't you read Andersen's fairy tales when you were a child?

Andersen wrote, "Her skin is as delicate as a daisy flower; her eyes are as clear and pure as deep sea water."

The little mermaid should have blue eyes, rose hair, and daisy skin.





The Chinese people understand that this film is not just about promoting American political correctness, but it is actually about instilling the original sin theory of the main nation into the Chinese people, and trying to split and reverse nationalism in Chinese society, just like the American society today.
 
Last edited:
S10

S10

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2009
5,826
-21
9,231
Country
China
Location
Canada
Why don't they live the fantasy tales to animations rather than trying to live action the shit? It always comes out looking ridiculous.
 
S10

S10

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2009
5,826
-21
9,231
Country
China
Location
Canada
MH.Yang said:
The Chinese people understand that this film is not just about promoting American political correctness, but it is actually about instilling the original sin theory of the main nation into the Chinese people, and trying to split and reverse nationalism in Chinese society, just like the American society today.
Click to expand...
Bruh it's just a bad Disney movie.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
5,995
2
10,630
Country
China
Location
China
S10 said:
Bruh it's just a bad Disney movie.
Click to expand...
What truly controls American society is a minority with a population of only about 9 million.

For this minority, they need to instill this self hatred poison into any powerful subject nation.

Anglo Saxons, Slavs, and of course, Han Chinese……

Looking at the history of this ethnic minority, they have been dominated and intervened by powerful ethnic groups, and they have been forced to wander for thousands of years. Due to their fragile population, they cannot afford any risk of standing in the wrong line. In the rivers of history, if they want permanent security, they must divide or weaken all the main ethnic groups.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Born To Fly: The Chinese Top Gun Maverick Copycat That Did a Vanishing Act
2
Replies
20
Views
881
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
W
Air Force general predicts war with China in 2025, tells officers to prep by firing 'a clip' at a target, and 'aim for the head'
Replies
5
Views
1K
hirobo2
hirobo2
Get Ya Wig Split
China’s Big Troubles: Its Days As Global Go-To Manufacturer May Be Coming To An End
Replies
1
Views
162
Zsari
Zsari
beijingwalker
Boeing’s China orders ‘likely to be affected’ with home-grown C919 passenger jet set for certification, C919 likely to displace Airbus and Boeing sale
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
5K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
J
Hindu festival of Navratri Leads to a Bump in Sales of Condoms and Contraceptives !!!
Replies
6
Views
490
HydraChess
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom