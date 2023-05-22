The Little Mermaid has only sold $4,000 in pre-sale tickets in China and aims to be a flop

huh?? How little mermaid being politically correct? Because they used a black actress to play Ariel??



Things is, can you tell me the race of a fictional fish-humanoid? I mean, I am not a fan of woke, but this is casting choice, just because it was played by a white actress the last time, that does not mean this time they are using a black actress is woke. Were we supposed to judge an actor by its ability to act and not their color? I mean I don't think Disney write little mermaid with skin color in mind, so what really is the problem for ariel being played by Halle Bailey?



I mean, it's like they changed from Edward Woodward to Denzel for the role of Robert McCall in the Equalizer, Denzel is good, and nobody is talking about how Political Correct when they flip a white character Black.



On the other hand, if we are talking about Adele James in African Queen, then I would be agreeing with you.