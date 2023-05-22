The Little Mermaid has only sold $4,000 in pre-sale tickets in China and aims to be a flop

The Little Mermaid “The Little Mermaid” has had a lot of controversy in every way. Despite having more than 2.5 million dislikes in its official trailer and having great negativity in the community, Disney continues to bet that this live-action will be the most great of all
Disney recently faced backlash from fans over the design of Sebastian and Flounder in the film. When the designs of Flounder and Sebastian came to light, the fans were enraged since these two characters have damaged them for this live-action, in the animated film they have a very important role. Jacob Tremblay, voice actor of the character “Flounder,” defended the controversial change to Flounder’s design.
However, the actress Halle Bailey complained to Disney after the tour she had in Mexico where she was promoting the movie “The little Mermaid“. The actress was upset by the racist comment that she received from her on a television program, she also asked not to be part of programs where the drivers do not have the necessary preparation before the interview and she was very upset because she was taken to Mexico.
The news that Disney has tried to hide is that the pre-sale of The Little Mermaid tickets began on Friday at China’s BoxOffice, but it seems that it will be a rather obscure sale. The well-known influencer Luis Fernando best known for giving general box office reports reported that only $4,000 in pre-sales were sold Friday for the entire period of May 25-28, which predicts a disastrous opening next week if things don’t improve.
This is not in doubt, since the live-action of The Little Mermaid has been full of contempt from fans of yesteryear, mainly due to the forced inclusion of Disney who apparently do not care about the great consequences that this could cause them financially. Leave us your comment.
