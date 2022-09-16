The Lion of Gujarat and the African Cheetah come face to face

PM Modi to release wild Cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow under Project Cheetah Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release Cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday under Project Cheetah, which is world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

The introduction of wild Cheetahs is part of Mr. Modi's efforts to revitalise and diversify India’s wildlife and its habitat. Cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952. Cheetahs that will be introduced are from Namibia and have been brought under an MoU signed earlier this year. They will help in the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems in India. This will help conserve biodiversity and enhance the ecosystem services like water security, carbon sequestration and soil moisture conservation.The Prime Minister will also participate in the self help group Sammelan being organised at Karahal, Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh. It will witness the attendance of thousands of women Self Help Group members and community resource persons that are being promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission. Mr Modi will also be inaugurating four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups skilling centers under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the Prime Minister will also inaugurate skill centers in the state from Sheopur. Chief Minister Jan Seva Abhiyan is also being started in Madhya Pradesh on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this campaign, a target has been set to provide the benefits of all the 33 schemes of the central and state government run by 14 departments to every eligible beneficiary. This special campaign will continue till October 31.Regards