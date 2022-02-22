The likely response to expect will be mass NATO deployments to east-europe with media flavor

They will want to reassert themselves here and currently NATO-US has roughly 23.000 forces in east europe and these are weak numbers compared to the 100.000+ in the far-east sitting against China's eastern flank..In total NATO has 73.000 forces in europe 40k in germany and 23k eastern europe. As response I could see 100.000+ forces moving solely and on permanentbasis to East Europe (Romania, Baltic states, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary)But i didn't include each countries armed forces because they are also NATO forces but I expect to see an increase upto 100k relocated to East Europe majority of the deployment will be from US and UK