What's new

The likely response to expect will be mass NATO deployments to east-europe with media flavor

Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,154
-3
1,788
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
They will want to reassert themselves here and currently NATO-US has roughly 23.000 forces in east europe and these are weak numbers compared to the 100.000+ in the far-east sitting against China's eastern flank..

In total NATO has 73.000 forces in europe 40k in germany and 23k eastern europe. As response I could see 100.000+ forces moving solely and on permanent
basis to East Europe (Romania, Baltic states, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary)


But i didn't include each countries armed forces because they are also NATO forces but I expect to see an increase upto 100k relocated to East Europe majority of the deployment will be from US and UK
 
Last edited:
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 19, 2022
97
0
44
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
To be fair each of these counrries are NATO meaning the numbers sitting against Russia is far higher could easily reach 1m+...

But the fact that they have 100.000+ sitting against China on it's eastern flank is fuked up.. China will definitely smash these once their patience run out... It is like building an invisible wall that is offensive of itself
 
p4kistan

p4kistan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2009
400
0
397
NATO is not going to do anything. The world has changed and continues to do so.

NATO only bully’s countries with poor or no militaries.

The world order is changing. About time
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US Navy deploys 4 East Coast destroyers to Europe in naval buildup
Replies
1
Views
163
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
aziqbal
British military in ‘major deployment’ to defend Europe
Replies
10
Views
290
Microsoft
Microsoft
Titanium100
Russia promises 'military response' to any further NATO expansion
2
Replies
25
Views
994
nahtanbob
N
Battlion25
Russia's guraantee demands rejected by US-NATO ''We will not compromise''
Replies
11
Views
486
vostok
vostok
aziqbal
British aircraft carrier ‘on standby’ if tensions with Russia rise
Replies
3
Views
214
Abid123
Abid123

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom