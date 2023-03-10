The life and death of disable PTI worker; Rest in peace ZillEshah

finally extra judicial killing comes to urban Pakistanfrom pictures seems he was hanging upside down when he died judging by the bruises appearanceblack Vigo dropped his body to the hospital ..not police van..seems for some reason ISI took over his custody from police and beat him to deathits common for them to hid bodies or burn them in KP and Baluchistan but for some reason they dropped off his body..don't know if that was to give a message or they decided to do so on superior ordersfinal interviewbeing involved in several post mortems myself, this one though quickly done shows several internal injuries though final killing blow was to the headfor some reason ISI loves private parts of peoplethis love with private parts doesn't exist else where be it India or Israelits special technique of ISI/Vigolack of accountability always lead to thishence why extra judicial killing will come to your house one day as wellfor all those over here who support extra judicial killing(alot of them), don't be surprised if you or your love done is killed just because you had a street quarrel with Vigo officer son over harassment of your sister