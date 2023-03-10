What's new

The life and death of disable PTI worker; Rest in peace ZillEshah

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633899752466071579

finally extra judicial killing comes to urban Pakistan

from pictures seems he was hanging upside down when he died judging by the bruises appearance

Dalit said:
@Signalian What is your thought on this episode? Are the culprits also the same people who shot Christ?
Click to expand...
black Vigo dropped his body to the hospital ..not police van..
seems for some reason ISI took over his custody from police and beat him to death

its common for them to hid bodies or burn them in KP and Baluchistan but for some reason they dropped off his body..

don't know if that was to give a message or they decided to do so on superior orders

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633945091399204867

final interview

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633663151873957888

being involved in several post mortems myself, this one though quickly done shows several internal injuries though final killing blow was to the head

for some reason ISI loves private parts of people

this love with private parts doesn't exist else where be it India or Israel

its special technique of ISI/Vigo

lack of accountability always lead to this

hence why extra judicial killing will come to your house one day as well

for all those over here who support extra judicial killing(alot of them), don't be surprised if you or your love done is killed just because you had a street quarrel with Vigo officer son over harassment of your sister
 

laceration wound to peritoneum means a very strong blow to abdomen typical using a large stick, this will kill you slowly even if it wasnt for the head

Ironically his liver was also lacerated so he was probably drowsy by the time they ended the deed with head blow

The number of bruises suggest that he was beaten continuously even after he died

this suggest probably it was to send a message just like Arshad Sharif, that was a message to all the journalist and it worked, no journalist will now dare to do any investigative journalism and will just stick YouTube conspiracies

this killing would break the spirit of both leadership in PTI and workers just like how model town killed the whole movement

precision is name of the game, ISI is trained by the best.
 

