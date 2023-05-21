The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sales top 10 million in first three days The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold over 10 million units in the three days since its launch on May 12, making it the fastest selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda series, N…

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold over 10 million units in the three days since its launch on May 12, making it the fastest selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda series,



“Many players are returning to Hyrule with all its new mysteries and possibilities, and with the record-breaking launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for The Legend of Zelda over the years, and these sales numbers for the latest installment continue to show the strong momentum for both the franchise and Nintendo Switch this year.”



Here is an overview of the game and series, via Nintendo:



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and on the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome. Harnessing the power of Link’s new abilities, players will fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda action–Legend of Zelda game, which debuted in the United States in 1987 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. As the heroic Link, players go on an adventure battling foes and discovering hidden mysteries in vast fields and dungeons. As of March 2023, the series has sold more than 130 million units worldwide.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store and select retailers at a suggested retail price of $69.99. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system, featuring a special design (game sold separately), is also available at a suggested retail price of $359.99.

I kneel...not a Nintenbro nor much Zelda fan (I'm more of a Sony/PC dude) but this is explosive sales power for an exclusive title.In comparison, it takes weeks for Elden Ring to reach 10 millions and RE4 Remake sold 4 millions in 4 days and these titles are multiplats, this is an explosive amount, almost unheard of.Nintendo is truly one of the gaming's trump card company.