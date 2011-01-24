The LCA Tejas Trainer

Facing saving move by India, they're multi billion fighter jet program has turned into a trainer. But it's coming into a market it's not really good at.
L-15 (China)
T-38 Talon (US)
K-8 (Pakistan - China)
There are lots more but you get the idea the Tejas is a fail India should shut it down say money and spend it on education
flameboard said:India should shut it down say money and spend it on education
Facing saving move by India, they're multi billion fighter jet program has turned into a trainer. But it's coming into a market it's not really good at.
There are lots more but you get the idea the Tejas is a fail India should shut it down say money and spend it on education
Pakistan's Literacy rate 49.9%
India's Literacy rate - 68%
I mean seriously. Your country can't even manufacture it's own motorcycle and you have the gall to criticize us ?
Pakistan's Literacy rate — 49.9%
India's Literacy rate - 68%
I mean seriously. Your country can't even manufacture it's own motorcycle and you have the gall to criticize us ?
motercycle bawaaaaaaaaaaa same country made tanks missiles nuclear boms jets but you are blind in hate
We need to forget about Muhajir, Sindhi, Balochi , Punjabi, Pathan, Kashmiri and other identities this is Pakistan and we are Pakistanis. Our interesting backgrounds have made Pakistan into what is don't fight because it really doesn't make sense to do so.
motercycle bawaaaaaaaaaaa same country made tanks missiles nuclear boms jets but you are blind in hate
Flame board doesn't know that LCA has three variants..
Airforce
navy and
trainer...
Pure ignorance...
Motorcycles like these
1 lakh car's like these:
TATA can make this car for just 20,000
Facing saving move by India, they're multi billion fighter jet program has turned into a trainer. But it's coming into a market it's not really good at.
L-15 (China)
T-38 Talon (US)
K-8 (Pakistan - China)
There are lots more but you get the idea the Tejas is a fail India should shut it down say money and spend it on education
put the underpowered kaveri engine on LCA and replace the british Hawks in AJT role ....