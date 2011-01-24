What's new

The LCA Tejas Trainer

bhagat

bhagat

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2010
772
0
689
The Tejas Trainer is the two seat tandem configuration Air Force Trainer is derived from the fighter version.
 
F

flameboard

FULL MEMBER
Sep 6, 2010
1,630
0
867
Facing saving move by India, they're multi billion fighter jet program has turned into a trainer. But it's coming into a market it's not really good at.

L-15 (China)
1024px-HAIG_L15.jpg


T-38 Talon (US)

T38ctalon.jpg


K-8 (Pakistan - China)
Air_Force_of_Zimbabwe_K-8_Karakorum.jpg


There are lots more but you get the idea the Tejas is a fail India should shut it down say money and spend it on education
 
blackops

blackops

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 15, 2010
2,605
0
1,384
An other one to tell us shut your program save your money spend it on education WHO ARE YOU TO TELL US WHAT WE SHAL DO WITH IT OUR MONEY OUR DECISION
flameboard said:
Facing saving move by India, they're multi billion fighter jet program has turned into a trainer. But it's coming into a market it's not really good at.

L-15 (China)
1024px-HAIG_L15.jpg


T-38 Talon (US)

T38ctalon.jpg


K-8 (Pakistan - China)
Air_Force_of_Zimbabwe_K-8_Karakorum.jpg


There are lots more but you get the idea the Tejas is a fail India should shut it down say money and spend it on education
Click to expand...
 
J

justanobserver

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 11, 2010
2,192
0
1,603
flameboard said:
India should shut it down say money and spend it on education
Click to expand...

Pakistan's Literacy rate &#8212; 49.9%

India's Literacy rate - 68%

I mean seriously. Your country can't even manufacture it's own motorcycle and you have the gall to criticize us ? :rolleyes:
 
kingofkings

kingofkings

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2010
559
-2
508
flameboard said:
Facing saving move by India, they're multi billion fighter jet program has turned into a trainer. But it's coming into a market it's not really good at.


There are lots more but you get the idea the Tejas is a fail India should shut it down say money and spend it on education
Click to expand...

It's not a saving move, it's like extracting the best in what you have .... And what do you expect from the first indigenous program started by a country like India ???? A F-22 !!!!

It's our own home grown and manufactured fighter we are proud of what ever we have .... It's like child to us we love in what ever way it is.

And from what ever position we are now, in future we only move forward and develop more evolved products.

PS : Don't take it too hard on your self .... after all it's our tax money and we seem to be happy ;).
 
Water Car Engineer

Water Car Engineer

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 25, 2010
13,313
8
21,933
Country
United States
Location
India
justanobserver said:
Pakistan's Literacy rate &#8212; 49.9%

India's Literacy rate - 68%

I mean seriously. Your country can't even manufacture it's own motorcycle and you have the gall to criticize us ? :rolleyes:
Click to expand...

Man doesn't that erk the **** out you that they seriously have the balls to talk so much crap. How about build your own car let alone a fighter jet.:coffee:

4j82ft.jpg


PV5-01.jpg
 
J

justanobserver

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 11, 2010
2,192
0
1,603
Imran Khan said:
motercycle bawaaaaaaaaaaa same country made tanks missiles nuclear boms jets but you are blind in hate:tdown::tdown:
Click to expand...

I'm blind in hate?! How about asking this to the poster who started to troll and who's actually ashamed to even show his true flags !

flameboard said:
We need to forget about Muhajir, Sindhi, Balochi , Punjabi, Pathan, Kashmiri and other identities this is Pakistan and we are Pakistanis. Our interesting backgrounds have made Pakistan into what is don't fight because it really doesn't make sense to do so.
Click to expand...
:tup:
 
gubbi

gubbi

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 25, 2009
4,509
1
4,360
Country
India
Location
United States
kingofkings said:
attachment.php


KHT-2009-06.jpg
Click to expand...

The first pic is that of Naval LCA. IIRC, Naval LCA has a slightly dropping nose for better visibility and a strengthened undercarriage (not visible in the pic) along with arrestor hook. It also has a movable LERX very similar to that of PAK-FA.

The dual seat trainer is devoid of the above extra modifications.
 
tallboy123

tallboy123

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2010
3,273
0
970
Flame board doesn't know that LCA has three variants..
Airforce
navy and
trainer...

Pure ignorance...:lol:

motercycle bawaaaaaaaaaaa same country made tanks missiles nuclear boms jets but you are blind in hate
Click to expand...

Motorcycles like these
06-+YAMAHA+JUNOON.JPG


1 lakh car's like these:
sitara1.jpg

TATA can make this car for just 20,000
 
luckyyy

luckyyy

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 23, 2010
2,337
-1
522
put the underpowered kaveri engine on LCA and replace the british Hawks in AJT role ....
 
Last edited:
GUNS-N- ROSES

GUNS-N- ROSES

FULL MEMBER
Nov 23, 2010
1,604
0
744
flameboard said:
Facing saving move by India, they're multi billion fighter jet program has turned into a trainer. But it's coming into a market it's not really good at.

L-15 (China)
1024px-HAIG_L15.jpg


T-38 Talon (US)

T38ctalon.jpg


K-8 (Pakistan - China)
Air_Force_of_Zimbabwe_K-8_Karakorum.jpg


There are lots more but you get the idea the Tejas is a fail India should shut it down say money and spend it on education
Click to expand...

man i dont know wat to say abt u r knowledge on defence matters. each fighter programme has to have a trainer to conversion of fighter pilots in those fighters. and thats wat the article is about. there is eurofighter/ rafale trainer.

dont troll just to bash up india. LCA is doing jus fine. LCA trainer is not a dedicated trainer like hawk. it will be jus used for trining pilots for conversion into LCA.
 
Black Widow

Black Widow

BANNED
Jan 18, 2011
6,130
-17
5,198
luckyyy said:
put the underpowered kaveri engine on LCA and replace the british Hawks in AJT role ....
Click to expand...

What you guys are trying to prove here???? your Ignorance??? Looks like ppl are so blind of hatred that they don't understand what is what....

Every fighter plane has its trainer version... Haven't you guys heard of twin seater trainer version of MiG29, Su27 series, F22 and other advance aircrafts...

This thread is about LCA trainer version not Jet trainer... :sniper:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

indushek
  • Article
Tejas fighters in UAE for first overseas exercise
Replies
1
Views
935
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
It’s Official! India’s LCA Tejas Loses Malaysian Fighter Jet Contract To South Korean FA-50 Fighter Jets
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Indos
Indos
D
AUSTRALIA MAY NOT ACCEPT INDIA'S G2G TEJAS-LIFT TRAINER DEAL
Replies
3
Views
996
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Falling short: why India’s domestic fighter programmes must hit ambitious targets
Replies
2
Views
752
Indos
Indos
lydian fall
Iran Begins to Mass-Produce Jet Trainer
Replies
5
Views
928
Sapei
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom