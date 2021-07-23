What's new

The Latest: The First Gold Medal Of The Tokyo Olympics Goes To China

The Latest: The First Gold Medal Of The Tokyo Olympics Goes To China

July 23, 202111:44 PM ET

1000.jpeg

Qian Yang of China celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics on Saturday.

Alex Brandon/AP

The first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics goes to Qian Yang from China, after the 21-year-old came out on top in the women's 10 meter air rifle competition.

Yang narrowly beat out Russia's Anastasiia Galashina and set an Olympic record. The bronze medal went to Swiss shooter Nina Christen.

Yang jubilantly held up her medal during the ceremony, along with a small bouquet of flowers. Due to coronavirus protocols, medals were passed to the winners on a tray and they placed them around their own necks. Usually, a dignitary would put the medals on the winners.

Mary Tucker from the U.S. took 6th place in the competition. The field was fairly open, with none of the medalists in this event from the 2016 Rio Games competing.

It was a disappointing day for the competitor from Norway. Jeanette Hegg broke an Olympic record during the qualification round, but ultimately finished fourth.

In the event, shooters stand 10 meters (almost 33 feet) from a stationary target and fire at it with an air rifle. In other shooting events, competitors use different kinds of firearms, fire from positions including kneeling or lying on the ground, shoot at targets from different distances, or take aim at moving targets.

www.npr.org

The First Gold Medal Of The Tokyo Olympics Goes To China

A 21-year-old woman from China came out on top in the 10 meter air rifle competition. Qian Yang narrowly beat out a competitor from Russia and beamed as she held up her gold medal.
First gold medal of Tokyo Olympic Games goes to Chinese shooter Yang Qian

Young Chinese millennial wins Tokyo's first gold for China.

 
Yang Qian was still behind until before the last shot, she won by a perfect last shot. so much pressure was weighing on her and she pulled it off perfectly, can't believe she is just barely 20 years old and is still a college student.


 
Olympic Shooting Results
The Associated Press
July 23, 2021, 9:03 PM

Women
10m Air Rifle

Final
1. Yang Qian, China, 251.8.

2. Anastasiia Galashina, Russia, 251.1.

3. Nina Christen, Switzerland, 230.6.

4. Jeanette Hegg Duestad, Norway, 209.3.

5. Oceanne Muller, France, 187.7.

6. Mary Carolynn Tucker, United States, 166.0.

7. Kwon Eunji, South Korea, 145.4.

8. Park Heemoon, South Korea, 119.1.

wtop.com

Olympic Shooting Results | WTOP

1. Jeanette Hegg Duestad, Norway, 632.9 (QF). 2. Park Heemoon, South Korea, 631.7 (QF). 3. Mary Carolynn Tucker, United States, 631.4 (QF). 4. Kwon Eunji, South Korea, 630.9 (QF). 5. Oceanne Muller…
wtop.com wtop.com
 
