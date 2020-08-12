The Latest: China’s community virus cases hit single digits THE ASSOCIATED PRESS AUGUST 11, 2020 11:04 PM BEIJING — China’s newly confirmed community transmitted cases of coronavirus fell into the single digits on Wednesday, while Hong Kong saw another 33 cases of infection. The National Health Commission said all nine new cases were found in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, whose capital Urumqi has been at the center of China’s latest major outbreak. Another 25 cases were brought by Chinese travelers arriving from abroad. China has largely contained the local spread of the pandemic.