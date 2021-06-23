What's new

The Latest: China wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympic Games

The Latest: China wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympic Games
July 23, 2021 at 9:39 pm CDT


China’s Qian Yang has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.

Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

First gold medal of Tokyo Olympic Games goes to Chinese shooter Yang Qian

Young Chinese millennial wins Tokyo's first gold for China.

 
Yang Qian was still behind until before the last shot, she won by a perfect last shot. so much pressure was weighing on her and she pulled it off perfectly, can't believe she is just barely 20 years old and is still a college student.


 
Olympic Shooting Results
The Associated Press
July 23, 2021, 9:03 PM

Women
10m Air Rifle

Final
1. Yang Qian, China, 251.8.

2. Anastasiia Galashina, Russia, 251.1.

3. Nina Christen, Switzerland, 230.6.

4. Jeanette Hegg Duestad, Norway, 209.3.

5. Oceanne Muller, France, 187.7.

6. Mary Carolynn Tucker, United States, 166.0.

7. Kwon Eunji, South Korea, 145.4.

8. Park Heemoon, South Korea, 119.1.

