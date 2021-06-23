The Latest: China wins first gold medal of Tokyo Games

July 23, 2021 at 9:39 pm CDTChina’s Qian Yang has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.