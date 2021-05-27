The late PML-N Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan has won a defamation complaint in the UK against a private TV channel (Dunya News) over a programme in which the channel’s analyst had alleged he used Pakistan International Airlines’ money to stay and get treatment in London.





The channel aired a news programme on June 24, 2020 in the UK about the findings of a report into a PIA plane crash in Karachi in May 2020.



The channel’s employee (Khawar Ghumman) claimed Mushahid Ullah Khan, who was a Senator in the Senate of Pakistan, was “treated” and stayed at a hotel in London at the expense of the PIA. Mushahid Ullah Khan complained that he was treated unjustly or unfairly in the programme. He challenged the private TV to present any proof and prove him guilty. He told Ofcom that he was ready to face any penalty if allegations against him could be proven true or any witness or evidence could be shown.



Ofcom declared the analyst’s comments about Mushahid Ullah Khan had the clear potential to materially and adversely affect viewers’ opinions of Khan in a way that was unfair to him. Ofcom said: “The broadcaster did not take reasonable care to satisfy itself that material facts had not been presented, disregarded or omitted in a way that resulted in unfairness to Mr Khan. Ofcom has upheld Mr Mushahid Ullah Khan’s complaint of unjust or unfair treatment in the programme as broadcast.” Mushahid Ullah Khan died in February this year.

