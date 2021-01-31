What's new

The Last Time China Got Into a Fight With Vietnam, It Was a Disaster

Very interesting read in the light of Xi's imperial desires.

The Last Time China Got Into a Fight With Vietnam, It Was a Disaster

Current Sino-Vietnamese tensions are merely the latest in a series of bitter conflicts between the two countries. The last time Hanoi and Beijing pushed each other to the brink, tens of thousands perished
China tries to forget, but its war with Vietnam ended with a US victory

The 40th anniversary of the Sino-Vietnamese war is passing largely unnoticed in China, where commemorative activity has been banned – but Vietnam bitterly recalls the conflict that sent it into America’s embrace.
