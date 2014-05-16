What's new

The last time China got into a fight with Vietnam,it was a Disaster

May 15,2014

The Last Time China Got Into a Fight With Vietnam,it was a Disaster

ap643612572919.jpg

Vietnamese protest against China’s deployment of an oil rig in the disputed South China Sea in front of the Chinese Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Saturday, 10 May 2014.Associated Press

Current Sino-Vietnamese tensions are merely the latest in a series of bitter conflicts between the two countries. The last time Hanoi and Beijing pushed each other to the brink, tens of thousands perished

Smoldering nationalist anger in Vietnam exploded into frenzied violence in the suburbs of Ho Chi Minh City this week as thousands of rioters swept through industrial parks north of the city’s commercial hub, razing any factory believed to be Chinese owned. After more than two decades of peace, Beijing and Hanoi are at odds again.

China’s decision earlier this month to deploy a colossal, state-owned oil rig in fiercely contested waters off the Vietnamese coast appears to have succeeded in derailing the delicate relations between the countries.

The Chinese state press lashed out publicly at its southern neighbor on the heels of several maritime skirmishes last week, with one hawkish editorial calling on Beijing to teach Vietnam the “lesson it deserves.” The language closely resembled Chinese Premier Deng Xiaoping’s 1978 vow to teach Hanoi a “lesson” — and the echo is most unfortunate, because on that occasion the result was tens of thousands of deaths.

Like many Vietnamese of her generation, 75-year-old Dim remembers the conflict well. During the early hours of February 17, 1979, she was asleep with her husband and children in their stone cottage in farmlands outside the northern city of Cao Bang, when the sky opened up with artillery shells.

“We didn’t have time to grab anything,” says Dim. “I just ran.”

It was the beginning of two years of homelessness and hunger as the starving family wandered through the mountains, begging and looking for refuge. Although decades have passed since the war’s end, she still shudders with loathing of the Chinese.

“Oh! I still hate them,” says Dim. “I’m still scared of the Chinese people, even now. I don’t know when I’ll next have to run.”

Official memories in Vietnam, however, are far more selective. While the country proudly celebrates its victorious wars against French and American forces, Hanoi remains largely quiet about the about the Sino-Vietnamese War. (China’s official stance is even more muted.) But that hasn’t kept the Vietnamese people from simmering with animosity toward their historic foe.

In the years following the U.S. withdrawal from Indochina, relations among the socialist nations of Southeast Asia violently deteriorated. Pogroms conducted against Vietnam’s ethnic Chinese community, and the overthrow by Vietnamese forces of Pol Pot — Beijing’s ally — set the stage for a showdown, as did Vietnam’s alliance with China’s great rival, the Soviet Union.

In the winter of 1978, when Deng Xiaoping made his threat of a “lesson,” more than 80,000 Chinese troops were sent across the border into Vietnam. Chinese Deputy Defense Minister Su Yu boasted of being able to take Hanoi in a week, but the untested and under-equipped People’s Liberation Army (PLA) met fierce resistance from battle hardened Vietnamese forces deployed across the frontier’s limestone karsts. The Chinese were slaughtered by local militia from positions that had been utilized for centuries against invaders from the north.

“More Chinese soldiers were getting killed because they were fighting like it was the old times,” says Vietnamese veteran Nguyen Huu Hung, who witnessed the PLA’s human waves being mown down near the city of Lang Son. “They were in lines and just keep moving ahead … they didn’t run away.”

It would take just six weeks for Beijing to call off its “self-defensive counteroffensive.” Teaching the Vietnamese a lesson turned out to be a costly affair. Official casualty statistics have never been released by either Beijing or Hanoi; however, analysts have estimate that as many as 50,000 soldiers died during the confrontation.

“I heard that [China] said they wanted to teach Vietnam a lesson, but I can’t see what the lesson was,” says Hung. “Our job was to fight against them. But the losses, to be honest, were huge.”

When the Chinese began their pullout in early March, the retreating troops implemented a barbaric scorched-earth policy. Every standing structure in their path was destroyed. Any livestock they encountered were killed. Bitterness was sown.

Much like Dim, 59-year-old Nhung fears that someday the Chinese may return. Illiterate and impoverished, the ethnic Tay native remembers how Chinese troops gathered all the food stocks from surrounding villages and set their provisions ablaze. “It didn’t stop burning for ten days,” she says.

After the invasion commenced, Nhung took shelter in musty limestone caverns that housed the surviving members of 14 local villages just a few miles south of the Chinese border. From time to time they would sneak out to forage for food.

“If they saw someone on the road, [the Chinese] would fire at them,” says Nhung, who now sells roasted sweet potatoes and bottles of tea to the occasional tourists who visit the caves she once cowered in.

By 1991, Vietnam was five years into its nascent economic reforms and in desperate need of friends. The Soviet Union was falling apart and the Americans were still holding firm to their embargo against the country, but China was rising. Hanoi repaired ties with Beijing, and for the past two decades the country’s ruling Communist Parties have largely remained as “close as lips as teeth,” as the old socialist slogan goes.

“They face similar challenges,” Tim Huxley, executive director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Asia office, tells TIME. “I think there’s quite considerable empathy between them in that they’re both trying to manage a transition to economic and social modernity.”

However, one irritant in the relationship continues to fester — Beijing’s ambitious claim over a lion’s share of the South China Sea. With an estimated 24.7 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas and 4.4 billion barrels of oil waiting to be tapped, Vietnam’s economic future is dependent on having access to its share of those waters.

“What’s the party got? It’s not popular vote. It’s not the charismatic leadership of Ho Chi Minh,” says Carlyle A. Thayer, Emeritus Professor at The University of New South Wales and Vietnam specialist. “It has the vestiges of nationalism and standing up to foreign aggressors and it has economic growth.”

Sporadic protests against China have been increasingly common in the country in recent years, and when the government’s response to Chinese aggrandisement is viewed as weak, a new crop of rebel netizens harasses the party online for kowtowing to Beijing.

“If [the leadership is] shown to actually be compromising on national sovereignty for the sake of ideological solidarity with China that is a very, very grave criticism of the party,” says Nayan Chanda, editor-in-chief of YaleGlobal online magazine.

In 2013, the Vietnamese government arrested more than 40 bloggers and activists for making such criticisms, among other things. Over 30 are still behind bars, according to Reporters Without Borders.

But following last week’s clashes over the oil rig, the Vietnamese government has taken a decidedly harder line with Beijing. During the ASEAN Summit in Burma, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung blasted the Chinese for “slandering” Vietnam and escalating tensions in the region.

“National territory is sacred,” the prime minister told fellow heads of state. “Vietnam vehemently denounces acts of infringement and will resolutely protect our national sovereignty and legitimate interests in conformity with the international law.”

Large officially sanctioned demonstrations have also been allowed across the country and the state press has, for the first time in recent memory, followed the unrest closely. On social media, users are decrying Chinese arrogance and some are calling for Chinese blood.

Veterans like Hung, however, show a little bit more caution. He knows only too well what happens when both sides push each other to the brink.

“I don’t think the rest of the society, especially young people, know enough about [that war],” says Hung.

But even Hung, who now has business in southern China, and who admits that that politics hardly interests him, says he would pick up arms without hesitation if the Chinese ever came knocking again.

“Of course,” he says with a steady voice. “Because I’m Vietnamese.”

South China Sea: The Last Time China and Vietnam Fought, It Was Hell - TIME
 
There is no love lost between China and Vietnam, Vietnam will destroy China if they have a chance. Currently Vietnam in no serious threat to China survival, why China not start a short but maximum destruction war with Vietnam? Serve 2 purpose, destroy Vietnam economy and let the world know China won't hesitate to fight a war and protect your interest?
 
sincity said:
There is no love lost between China and Vietnam, Vietnam will destroy China if they have a chance. Currently Vietnam in no serious threat to China survival, why China not start a short but maximum destruction war with Vietnam? Serve 2 purpose, destroy Vietnam economy and let the world know China won't hesitate to fight a war and protect your interest?
Click to expand...
China is controlled by coward and corrupted Govt., all they care is just abt their own families only. Who cares if some illegal Chinese workers die in VN ??

Do China Govt. care abt their own people ?? the answer clearly is : NO ! they only wanna rule poor Chinese and enslave them for good to make themselves get richer and richer:pop:
 
lol。

When Vietnam declared a total mobilization and startef evacuting the capital Hanoi a couple of weeks into the ”conflict“，the Chinese on its side of the border were enjoying morning dim sum and practicing Taiji:enjoy:。Check out the German documentary（it is somewhere in this forum）。

Find the German documentary：

Part 1 http://static.youku.com/v1.0.0423/v/swf/loader.swf?VideoIDS=XNDc3Mjk0NDUy&embedid=NTguMjQ3LjE0OS4wAjExOTMyMzYxMwJiYnMuZHNqdW5zaGkuY29tAi9mb3J1bS5waHA=&wd=&vext=pid=&emb=NTguMjQ3LjE0OS4wAjExOTMyMzYxMwJiYnMuZHNqdW5zaGkuY29tAi9mb3J1bS5waHA=&bc=&type=0

Part 2 http://p.you.video.sina.com.cn/swf/...tkEqDhATZg4cfsh0x8&tHostName=bbs.dsjunshi.com

The Chinese overan all the Northern provinces of Vietnam within days and left a trail of utter destruction priori to a triumphant return to China（exactly the way we did in the 1962 Sino-Indian war，save the destruction bit）。

The Western media，especially US-controlled propaganda machines，like to paint a picture of China making a huge blunder in 1979 just because the Yankees had to flee the country with tails between their legs after a hopeless Vietnam War the outcome of which was greatly dependent on China‘s full support to the Vietcongs（Not saying Veitcongs didn't make huge sacrifices and play a major role）。

Any War involves blood、death and destruction。Get used to it。
 
Take care, VCP ! S.Vietnam might return after anti-China riot.

Who is the VCP's enemy, China or Democracy ? The anti-China FIRE quickly burnt VCP's ***. :hitwall:
 
cnleio said:
Take care, VCP ! S.Vietnam might return after anti-China riot.

Who is the VCP's enemy, China or Democracy ? The anti-China FIRE quickly burnt VCP's ***. :hitwall:
Click to expand...
There r lots of North VNese living in the South VN now (Im a North VNese got a house in Ho Chi Minh city too). So, dont dream that North VNese living in the South VN will support former South VN Govt. idiot :laugh:
 
Hanoi disrupts momentum of bilateral ties

By Cao Qun Source:Global Times Published: 2014-5-15
Relations between China and Vietnam have undergone a subtle change following a series of provocative activities by Hanoi to disturb the routine installation of a Chinese oil rig in the waters off China's Xisha Islands.

While the oil rig, or Haiyang Shiyou 981, owned by China National Offshore Oil Corporation, started operating in early May, China Maritime Safety Administration issued a notice, demanding vessels sailing by avoid crossing into the three-mile radius around the drilling site to ensure safety.

In disregard of the navigation notice, the Vietnamese authorities, however, dispatched a large number of vessels, including armed ones, near to the site, ramming China's civilian ships and disturbing the normal operation of the Chinese drilling platform. The Vietnamese authorities also filed a protest, accusing the drilling operation of falling within "disputed waters" and violating the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. Hanoi has made use of the supposed "collision incident" in the South China Sea, incited by the media, to describe itself a victim bullied by China.

The Chinese oil rig operates 17 miles away from Zhongjian Island, which belongs to China's Xisha Islands, but 150 miles away from Vietnam's coastline. It is self-evident that the site falls into China's offshore waters and that the abovementioned operation is completely within the range of China's sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction and has nothing to do with Vietnam.

The Xisha Islands are a part of China's inherent territory and the drilling of the Chinese enterprise in its offshore waters is completely an internal affair that should be free from any outside interference.

In the face of provocative activities from Vietnam, China had to reinforce security precautions on the site to ensure the normal drilling of its oil rig and the safety of operating equipment and staff. To maintain China's normal maritime operations and ensure the safety of its operating vessels, equipment, personnel and navigation, it is a just move for Chinese vessels to fend off bumping Vietnamese vessels.

China has kept the utmost restraint in the face of Vietnamese provocations to avoid the escalation of a tense situation. In response to provocations, China only used civilian vessels and chose a diplomatic channel for communications with the Vietnamese.

However, this restraint has failed to win respect in exchange. Vietnam increased the number of vessels at the scene and even mobilized some armed ships and frogmen. They even put up a lot of fishing nets and barricades in the relevant waters, seriously threatening the safety of China's vessels, drilling equipment and personnel, and seriously endangering navigation.

The provocative activities have not only seriously infringed upon China's sovereignty, sovereign rights and right of jurisdiction, but will also cause serious damage to Sino-Vietnamese relations that are otherwise on the track of enhancing strategically mutual trust and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

In June 2013, Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang paid a visit to China and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both leaders unanimously agreed that friendship between China and Vietnam is for the common good of both peoples and both countries should continue to be "good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners" to each other.

With the joint efforts of both leaders, China and Vietnam have laid out an overall pattern of coordinately advancing maritime, land and financial cooperation, ushering in a new future of booming development of bilateral ties. The working group for joint maritime development established by two countries has held two rounds of consultations and achieved some positive progresses.

In this context, both countries should join hands to cherish and carry forward the hard-won positive momentum and in particular, remain vigilant against any alienation instigated by the US and Japan based on their strategic interests.

There is no doubt that Vietnam's latest provocative activities in the South China Sea have had an unfavorable influence on its otherwise good interaction with China.

In order to maintain healthy development of bilateral relations and the stability of the South China Sea, the Vietnamese authorities should return to reason as soon as possible, immediately stop all provocative activities and withdraw all of their vessels and personnel from the operating site of the Chinese oil rig.

The author is a research fellow with the China Institute of International Studies. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn
 
NiceGuy said:
There r lots of North VNese living in the South VN now (Im a North VNese got a house in Ho Chi Minh city too). So, dont dream that North VNese living in the South VN will support former South VN Govt. idiot :laugh:
Click to expand...

And vice-versa

Many activitists only dream for their exile to USA
 
NiceGuy said:
There r lots of North VNese living in the South VN now (Im a North VNese got a house in Ho Chi Minh city too). So, dont dream that North VNese living in the South VN will support former South VN Govt. idiot :laugh:
Click to expand...
Burning factories in Vietnam or Anti-China protests changed to anti-society riots, whatever Vietnamese did and riots going on, China happy to see it but not Chinese killing.
 
cnleio said:
Burning factories in Vietnam or Anti-China protests changed to anti-society riots, whatever Vietnamese did and riots going on, China happy to see it but not Chinese killing.
Click to expand...
As I said : we r happy not too see illegal Chinese workers and ur toxic product in VN, too.

We dont wanna kill anyone unless they dont try to take away our jobs illegally in VN territory.
 

