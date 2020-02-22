What's new

The Last Synagogue in Pakistan

Magen Shalom, The Last Synagogue in Pakistan

September 13, 2010
by haroon haider,


By: Syed Haroon Haider Gilani


Magen Shalom (earlier it was spelled as “Magain Shalome”) was a Synagogue (until 19th century, Beni-Israel Jewish Community in India, used the term “masjid“for Synagogues) of tiny Jewish community living in Karachi during 20th century, located on survey No. RC-3, measuring 1,190 square yards at Lawrence Road (Today it is called Nishtar Road) in the Ranchore Line Quarters area of Karachi . It was demolished by a mob on July 17, 1988, precisely a month ago before a C-130 plane carrying top military brass of Pakistan, including General Muhammad Zia Ul Haq and US embassador, crashed.

It is commonly described as built by Shalome Solomon Umerdekar and his son Gershone Solomon in 1893. The synagogue was extended in 1912 by Umerdekar’s son, Gershon Solomon Umerdekar and a community hall named “Shegulbai Hall” was built by Abraham Reuben Kamerlekar in memory of Shegulabai Solomon Umerdekar. During 1916-18 the Karachi Jewish community opened a Hebrew school on the synagogue premises and in 1918 constructed the Nathan Abraham Hall.

Magen Shalom_1893_Karachi



1893 Magen Shalom, Karachi. Photo is published by Jewish Welfare Association New Delhi, on 1st May 1984
According to one account;

The largest Jewish community lived in Karachi, where there was a large synagogue and a smaller prayer hall. There were two synagogues in Peshawar, one small prayer hall in Lahore belonging to the Afghan Jewish community, and one prayer hall in Quetta.


The sign board of Magen Shalom Synagogue, Karachi.

The sign board of Magen Shalom Synagogue, Karachi.
AFTER READING YOUR ARTICLE ,I WAS SO SURPRISED TO SEE
THE KARACHI SYNAGOGUE MAGEN SHALOM WHICH WAS BUILT BY
MY GREAT GRAND FATHER DAVID SOLOMON UMADAKER AND MY
GRAND FATHER GERSHONE UMADAKER .I EVEN SAW THE PHOTO
OF MY ELDER BROTHER GERSON GERSHONE BAR MITZVA IN KARACHI
THANK YOU FOR ALL WHAT YOU HAVE PUT IN..
REUBEN GERSHONE UMADAKER
UMADAKER
Click to expand...
EPHRAIM AND RACHEL JOSEPH

Ephraim and Rachel Joseph were among the last publicly known Jewish people in Karachi, and both, being siblings, have been active to administer the Magen Shalom. In his article Published by the Dawn, Akhtar Balouch, writes;

The last trustee of the Bani Israel Trust was Rachel Joseph who transferred the power of attorney of the building to a Mr. Ahmed Ilahi, son of Meher Ilahi. There was an agreement that a commercial building was to replace the synagogue. Furthermore, the ground floor of the new building would have shops and businesses, while the first floor was to become the new synagogue. The agreement was duly followed initially, and the synagogue was constructed. However, after a while, the synagogue was replaced by residential apartments. This resulted into litigation between Rachel Joseph and some other people representing the second party. The case was won by Rachel and her attorney.

At one point, the Court of the Judicial Commissioner of Sindh officially recognised the estate and declared that one of the Jewish community’s last known surviving members, Ephraim Joseph, would manage the property of the trust and operate its account in Grindlays Bank.

Joseph was appointed administrator but died on May 12, 1987. After his death, his sister, R. Rachel Joseph, became the last known survivor of the community in the country. She went to the court of an additional district and sessions judge, asking it to declare her the new administrator as she wanted to manage and run the affairs of the property of the synagogue.
The sessions court had ruled in Ms Rachel’s favour and she was allowed to manage the synagogue’s property.
Click to expand...
Rachel Joseph



A rare photo of Rachel Joseph (in white Sarri), having dinner with the family of Emanuel Matat in Karachi, Pakistan.
A few years ago, my visit to Bene Israel Graveyard, located in Mewa Shah Graveyard, revealed when I read the gravestone of Solomon David that reads, “Very well-known and highly regarded Solomon David always wanted a liberal Jewish community, through his own expense built a fine synagogue, Magen Shalome (In Herew הרווחה ידוע ומוערך מאוד שלמה דוד, ביקש תמיד של הקהילה היהודית דרך ליברליות שלו נבנה על חשבונו בית כנסת נאה, מגן שלום).”

In Karachi, Jews lived mainly in the Ranchor Line and Ramswami areas in Karachi and there were around 2500 Jews at the time of the partition of subcontinent. They were part of the larger Ben-e- Israel group of the British India. The synagoue was built to cater to this small but active community. Some accounts suggest that it was bulit by Shalome Solomon Umerdekar and his son Gershone Solomon while others suggest that it was built by Solomon David, a surveyor for the Karachi Municipality towards the end of 18th century.

Map 01 -Jubille - Magain Shalome

It is evident that the community despite the small number was vibrant and formed number of associations to oversee welfare and social activities of the group. The Young Man’s Jewish Association, Karachi Bene Israel Relief Fund and Karachi Jewish syndicate were few such associations but they disappeared one by one as the exodus continued due to several factors most importantly ‘in 1970, Jews were offered and arranged by Global Jewish forums to USA’. The synagogue was the last active forum which was demolished to pave way for a commercial plaza (Khurram Shopping Mall) in late 80′s. A Jewish graveyard in Mewashah is the last surviving edifice.Ironically, a pseudo “The Bene Israel Trust” has recently claimed the Land of demolished “Magen Shalom”, a very precious piece of real estate, but no body ever took any interest for the only remaining Jewish Presence Memory, The Jewish Cemetery in Mewashah Graveyard in Karachi.



JEWS IN KARACHI

Jewish community has long historic roots in Subcontinent. In areas, comprising today’s Pakistan had about 153 Jews, mostly living in Karachi by 1818, the number increased to 650 in 1919. At the time of emergence of Pakistan, there were approximately 2500 Jews living in Karachi only with one Synagogue named Magen Shalom. Another account describes the number of 400 Jewish people living in Karachi in 1959. A member of Jewish Family, Mr. Emanuel Matat told me, “When my father got married in 1957 in Karachi, there were 600 Jewish families living in Karachi. There were 10 – 13 families left by 1972. Actually in 1970 the Jews of Pakistan were offered to leave to America and that’s the main reason that time many of the community left”. The total population of Jewish community in subcontinent was about thirty thousand by that time. Also, two other Jewish cemeteries are reported to me during my quest about the Jewish presence in Karachi. Another account, details the activities of Jews in Karachi by Jonathan Marder.

My family has a strong connection with Karachi, and probably accounted for most of the very small community of European Jews there. My great-grandfather, Simon Wyse, ran the Great Western Hotel, and my grandparents ran the Killarney Hotel there. The Killarney was first housed in a building that later served as the Russian Consulate which, I believe, has been restored as part of the Bay View School.
In the early 1930’s the hotel moved to a ‘palace’ built by a Parsi entrepreneur and was renamed the ‘Killarney Hotel, Marder’s Palace’. The building was, unfortunately, demolished in the 1970s. In its place stands the modern Sheraton Hotel.
My father grew up in Karachi before going to school in England, and went back in 1939 to serve in the Indian Army during the War. He now lives in the UK. One of his aunts married Moses Somake, an Iraqi Jew who, I have learnt, was one of Karachi’s leading architects. One of his buildings is the Flagstaff House that later became the home of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.”
Unfortunately, I have never had the opportunity to visit Karachi, but have heard many of my father’s and grandparents’ stories. I am in touch with many of our relatives, including Somake’s descendents.
Click to expand...
THE BENI-ISRAEL COMMUNITY OF INDIA IN 19TH CENTURY


1619562807064.png



Magen Shalom, Karachi in 1922



1619562833872.png





1619562896867.png




1619562950981.png
 
I have also heard that there is also a Jewish cemetery in Lyari area of Karachi. In fact there is a video on you tube showing that cemetery. must watch that video.



1619564641189.png



1619564800210.png




yifay

march 5, 2011 at 10:24 pm

Yes many of these Jews came from Maharashtra (the Bene Israel Jews). Others came from Baghdad as traders or from Peshawar (the Jews of Peshawar were originally from Bukhara – Persian Jews). But they lived in Karachi for generations. My great-grandmother Rachaelbai was born there. I wish I could visit. .
chowdhry muhammad ali

july 20, 2011 at 8:45 pm

I read about Rachael bai i think she was mother of Rachael Joseph who was last custodian of Jewish cemetery. They used to speak Gujrati language, Jewish family lived on ground floor of agha building . I know them very well. family migrated to Israel in 1975.
.


1619564507739.png
 
Rachel Joseph (Left) as seen here with pictures of her cousins , was the last Jew of Pakistan. She and her family were part of a large Jewish business community who had Businesses in both East and West Pakistan.

Same a Zoristani community of Pakistan , the Jewish businesses were established during British era and people were ethnically related to Iranian Jews.

Rachel Joseph and family left Karachi after 1971 separation of Bangladesh and moved to UK. The move was mainly due to financial reasons as after separation of Bangladesh their business was adversely effected.

The last Jewish Synagogue in Karachi owned by Rachel Joseph , was sold for Commercial construction and today a Multi story Apartment and shops building stands there.


1619565023178.png





1619564874899.png
 
No more in Karachi

February 27, 2010



1619565957650.png


According to estimates, there were about 2,500 Jews living in Karachi before 1947. Most of their ancestors had migrated to Karachi from Persia (Iran) in the 19th century, and lived here as tradesmen, artisans, poets, philosophers, and civil servants. The native language of this group of people, known as Bene Israel, was Judeo-Marathi.

According to one account, the Magain Shalome Synagogue on Lawrence Road (now Nishter Road) in Karachi was built in 1893, by Shalome Solomon Umerdekar and his son Gershone Solomon.

1619566004603.png


Pictured: The Abraham Reuben Clan, Karachi, Pakistan, 1936

Other accounts suggest that it was built by Solomon David, a surveyor for the Karachi Municipality and his wife Sheeoolabai, although these may be different names for the same people. The synagogue soon became the centre of activity for the small Jewish community. Abraham Reuben, who became a city councilor in 1936, was one of the leaders of this community.

A number of associations existed to serve the Jewish community, among them the Young Men's Jewish Association founded in 1903. Its aim was to encourage sports, and to promote religious and social activities among the Bene Israel in Karachi.
In addition, the Karachi Bene Israel Relief Fund was established to support poor Jews in Karachi. The Karachi Jewish Syndicate, formed in 1918, continued to provide homes for poor Jews at reasonable rents.

Relations between the Jewish community and others in Karachi continued to be harmonious immediately after the establishment of Pakistan in 1947. However, incidents involving violence against Jews began to occur some time after the creation of Israel, leading to feelings of insecurity within the Jewish community.

The synagogue in Karachi was set on fire, and several Jews were attacked. The frequency of attacks increased after each of the Arab-Israeli wars, i.e. 1948, 1956 and 1967.

The decade-long period under President Ayub Khan saw the gradual disappearance of Jews from Pakistan. They migrated to India, Israel, or the United Kingdom. The Jews also had a small community in the northern city of Peshawar that was served by two synagogues. By the 1960s, this community too had ceased to exist, and both the synagogues were closed.

Reportedly, several Jewish families remained in Karachi beyond this period, but out of concern for their own safety, and as a reaction to increasing religious intolerance, many of them concealed their Jewish identity, sometimes passing themselves off as Parsis or Christians.

The synagogue in Karachi became dormant in the 1960s and was demolished by property developers in 1988 to make way for a commercial building.

Reportedly, the last custodian of the synagogue, Rachel Joseph, lived in Karachi in a state of destitution. She also acted as the caretaker of the Jewish graveyard in Mewa Shah, an old locality of Karachi.

Parts of this graveyard have now been absorbed by another graveyard. Rachel Joseph, until her death, claimed that the property developers had promised her and her brother Ifraheem Joseph an apartment in the new building, and also space for a small synagogue. Unfortunately, both Ifraheem and Rachel Joseph passed away before they received any compensation.

Many of the Jews who left Karachi now live in Ramale in Israel and, in remembrance of times past, have built a synagogue there called Magain Shalome, Karachi, their former home, seems to have conveniently forgotten all about them and their contribution to the history and architecture of this city.


My family has a strong connection with Karachi, and probably accounted for most of the very small community of European Jews there. My great-grandfather, Simon Wyse, ran the Great Western Hotel, and my grandparents ran the Killarney Hotel there. The Killarney was first housed in a building that later served as the Russian Consulate which, I believe, has been restored as part of the Bay View School.

In the early 1930's the hotel moved to a 'palace' built by a Parsi entrepreneur and was renamed the 'Killarney Hotel, Marder's Palace'. The building was, unfortunately, demolished in the 1970s. In its place stands the modern Sheraton Hotel.

My father grew up in Karachi before going to school in England, and went back in 1939 to serve in the Indian Army during the War. He now lives in the UK. One of his aunts married Moses Somake, an Iraqi Jew who, I have learnt, was one of Karachi's leading architects. One of his buildings is the Flagstaff House that later became the home of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Unfortunately, I have never had the opportunity to visit Karachi, but have heard many of my father's and grandparents' stories. I am in touch with many of our relatives, including Somake's descendants.

— As narrated by

Jonathan Marder
 
1619566191032.png


Jewish Synagogue in Karachi in the Seventies.
Karachi's Jewish Past


Karachi’s Jewish Past




Pictured: A Young Moses Somake

  • According to Anadolu Agency, a Turkish publication, Jewish architects, especially Moses Somake (1875-1947), have designed a number of Karachi’s landmark buildings.




Pictured: Mules Mansion

  • Buildings like Mules Mansion, BVS Parsi High School, Khaliqdina Hall, Edward House and the famous Flagstaff House were all designed by the Pakistani jewish architect Moses Somake.
  • There are still a few streets named after notable Jews in Pakistan e.g Solomon David street in Karachi’s Jubilee market area.




Pictured: Abraham Reuben family, 1910s

  • Abraham Reuben, a leading member of the local Jewish community, served three terms as Karachi’s mayor after elections in 1919, 1936 and 1939.
  • A 19th century stone building located near the Karachi Press Club was believed to have been used as a temporary place of worship by the Jewish community until 1948.
  • There is also an old Jewish cemetery located in Karachi’s southern district which is part of Karachi’s massive Mewa Shah graveyard, that consists of nearly 300 graves dating back to the late 19th Century.

According to the official Bureau of Statistics, there were around 12 Jewish government employees in Pakistan in 2003, but the 2006 census of civil servants didn’t show even a single Jewish employee, suggesting they either left the service or well, changed their faith.


1619566399283.png


The mehndi ceremony of a Jewish wedding in Karachi
 
Curious to know the community's involvement in the social life of Karachi (as their largest place of settlement), in the decades just after independence. I wonder what their unique point of view contributed to Karachi society, and if Karachi left a last impression on them and their families.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
830
-2
1,123
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bani Israel was a beloved nation to Allah, they have among them many many great Prophets, and we treat our Jews poorly because of what European Jews did to Palestinians. What a shame that they have to leave and their places of worship were either erased from history or just gone.
 
B

Bossman

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 11, 2010
2,780
-5
3,648
Who give a rat's a$$. Two Jewish families in Karachi a century ago and some people blowing it out of proportion to make some brownie points. What about the Chinese or the Persians or many other larger communities in Pakistan?

I think we are overreaching with our inclusiveness with certain minorities.

I think we are overreaching with our inclusiveness with certain minorities.
 
airmarshal said:
I remember that Jewish synagogue in Karachi. If it has been pulled down to build an ugly, Pakistani style building, its tragic.
Click to expand...
It is tragic.
It was located on Lawrence road now Nishtar road, crossing Jamila street, Ramswami,,,Karachi.

Now multi stored building.

1619574174818.png



For location see Map.........................

1619572997918.png
 
...


Jewish community of Karachi, Pakistan, outside the Karachi synagogue, early in the 20th century.

The colors on Pakistan's flag showcase the state's official commitment to uphold the rights of religious minorities in the country. The sea of green represents Islam and the majority of Muslims in Pakistan while the white stripe is symbolic of religious minorities and the state's promise to defend their rights.

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s actual record on minority rights stands in sharp contrast to the symbolism reflected on the Pakistani flag.

Last year, a minority rights group ranked Pakistan as the sixth-most-dangerous country in the world for minorities. While the rights of minorities, including minority Muslim sects, are under near-constant threat in Pakistan, the most captivating and underreported story about minorities in Pakistan pivots around the Jewish community, which has virtually disappeared from Pakistani society.

At the beginning of the 20th century, Karachi alone had about 2,500 Jews engaged as artisans and civil servants in the city. In 1893, the Jews of Karachi built the Magain Shalome Synagogue, and, in 1936, one of the leaders of the Jewish community, Abraham Reuben, became the first Jewish councilor on the Karachi city (municipal) corporation.

A number of Jewish organizations catered to the needs of Karachi's Jews. The Young Man's Jewish Association, founded in 1903, was established with the purpose of encouraging sports as well as religious and social activities. The Karachi Jewish syndicate, formed in 1918, was created to provide homes to poor Jews at a reasonable rent.

Even though the majority of Pakistan's Jews lived in Karachi, a small community served by two synagogues also lived in Peshawar. After the founding of the state of Israel in 1948, violent incidents against the small Jewish community forced an exodus of Jewish refugees to flee to India and Israel. Incidentally, Magain Shalome — Karachi's synagogue — was demolished in the 1980s to make way for a shopping plaza.

'The Lost Jews of Karachi' poster



The history of Jews living in Karachi is neither preserved nor remembered in Karachi today. Instead, Jews have become a favorite punching bag of the religious right as they habitually invoke a "Jewish conspiracy" to explain away the failures of the Pakistani state.

The story of the disappearance of Jewish community within two generations serves as a dangerous precedent for other minority groups currently struggling to fight for their rights, in the face of violence, discrimination and forced conversions.

A recent surge in violence against minorities — be they Hindu, Christian or the supposedly non-Muslim Ahmadis — has enabled Pakistan's civil society to thrust the plight of minorities into the national spotlight, sparking a conversation about tolerance and religious harmony.

A group of students attempted to inspire a discussion about Karachi's long-lost Jewish heritage with a short play, The Lost Jews of Karachi, performed at the Alliance Francaise de Karachi. The play revolved around two Jewish sisters struggling with the decision to abandon their ancestral hometown (Karachi) and move to Israel. In the final scene, the sisters are separated at the railway station as they attempt to flee. One of the sisters misses the train, and remains behind in the city — as the other manages to leave Karachi forever.
 
Goritoes said:
Bani Israel was a beloved nation to Allah, they have among them many many great Prophets, and we treat our Jews poorly because of what European Jews did to Palestinians. What a shame that they have to leave and their places of worship were either erased from history or just gone.
Click to expand...
What is the difference between Bani Israel and Jews?

What makes a temple different to a synagogue?

Why does the article refer India?
 
'Aray! Bhai Hum Ko Biryani Khilau': Pakistan-born Jews hope to visit birthplace again
Sep 10 2020

Sep 10 2020



Emanuel Matat says Muslim carriage riders in Karachi sometimes even didn't take money from them. Photos by reporter.


DUBAI: The historic pact between the UAE and Israel has raised hopes of Pakistan-born Jews living in Israel to visit their birthplace sometime soon.

At the time of the creation of Pakistan, there were around 2,500 Jews living in Karachi only with one synagogue named “Magen Shalom” in the city’s Ranchore Lines area.

Many Karachi-born Jews speak the Urdu language with clarity because they had received their education in Karachi during 50s and 60s, then moved to Israel and other parts of the world.
A member of a Jewish family, Emanuel Matat told The News from Israel, “Aray! Bhai Hum Ko Biryani Khilau” (Please! make Biryani for me... I would love to visit Pakistan).

The residents of the UAE can now directly make a telephonic call in Israel after the authorities in the Gulf state lifted the calling restriction between two countries.

Emanuel Matat also wishes to visit Karachi although it is still a dream but he has made a plan to visit Dubai soon.



Image of Emanuel Matat's passport.


59-year-old Matat migrated with a heavy heart three decades back from Pakistan. He and his 10 siblings are the only Jews he knows who were born in Pakistan. Matat’s family was the last Jewish family to leave Pakistan in the late 80s but the sweet memories of Karachi always take them to the city.

“When my father got married in 1957 in Karachi, there were 600 Jewish families living in Karachi,” Matat told the publication.

He got education from BVS School in Saddar and has wonderful memories of a peaceful multi-cultural megacity.

“My father, Rehamim, was a big businessman and he didn’t want to leave, he liked Pakistan a lot,” recalls Matat. The family was in the carpet industry and Jewish buyers from all over the world would order them.

“I would not have left Pakistan if there had been no family compulsion,” says Matat. According to Matat, there are no Jews left in Karachi and as far as Matat knows there are no Jewish communities elsewhere in Pakistan too.

However, some media reports suggested there are over 700 Jews living in Pakistan.


Pakistan Bene Israel Community (Magen Shalom Synagogue) in Karachi.

Not even Karachi’s main synagogue, Magen Shalom, has survived. Built in 1893, it was destroyed in 1988 to make way for a shopping plaza. The Jewish cemetery is still there – but with no one to look after it.

Matat misses his country of birth and says if, given the chance, he’d return to live in Pakistan.
Matat proudly showed his old Pakistani passport where his religion “Jewish” is also written.
He recalled that Jews used to gather at Karachi’s synagogue especially on Saturdays, the Jewish holy day.

“Muslim carriage riders sometimes even didn’t take money from us,” he said about the peaceful and tolerant city of that time.

Besides Matat, some other Jews also spoke but on condition of anonymity. They said that they spent their childhood in Karachi but now the situation had changed. They also dream of visiting Karachi some day. A few said that the graves of their ancestors and loved ones were there and they wanted to visit them.

There are graves of the Jewish community in two cemeteries in Karachi.
 
