All the signs of the emergence are considered to be a kind of announcement of the future, which invites Muslims to be alert, prepared, expect and comprehensively informed about the end of time and asks them to adapt all their personal and social relationships to those special conditions. arrange so that they may be safe from seditions and among those who are eager and waiting to witness the appearance of the last promised savior. Many researchers among different nations tried to organize these news with the enthusiasm of the authorities so that perhaps they could provide a clear picture of the years and even months before the appearance of the Savior. The present work is the translation of the book "Al-Fajr Al-Maqdis Al-Mahdi (AS) and Arhasat Al-Iyum Al-Mooud" by Shia Muslim researcher "Mujtabi Al-Sadeh", which is published under the title of "The Last Six Months".

This reading work, which is a calendar of events six months before the advent, consists of four general chapters, the titles of these chapters are: Absence and the era before the advent, the style of describing the era and the year of the advent in hadiths; Calendar of Advent Year events; Additional topics.

Each of the aforementioned chapters consists of several sections and sub-sections. It is worth noting that this work does not determine the time for emergence. But the sentence reminds the readers of the important and serious events of the last year, in which it is hoped that the emergence event will happen.