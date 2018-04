Modi's True Test in Providing Electricity Will be to Move from Villages ..



Hype coupled with Modi humbug. Hype coupled with Modi humbug.

Besides, 25% (45 million) of rural households across the country still have no electricity. In Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Jharkhand and Bihar, fewer than 50% of rural households have electricity, three years after the BJP was sworn in at the Centre having promised “electricity for all”.