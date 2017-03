Last companion of Sheikh Omar Mukhtar died in east Libya ​

February 27, 2017 - 14:57Written by: AbdullahBenIbrahim The last companion of Sheikh Omar Mukhtar, Abdul-Razaq Bu Al-Motarabiah Jilkhaf, died in east Libya on Sunday.Jilkhaf died at the age of 112. He took part in many battles against the Italian colonists who occupied Libya in 1911.إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعونEternal glory to the martyrs and heroes.