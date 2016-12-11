What's new

The last 4 of 84 F-15SA Advanced Eagles on their way to Saudi Arabia

67734287_1367046650099865_8637929833625550848_o.jpg




1605975796534.png










https://www.itamilradar.com/2020/11/21/last-saudi-f-15sa-delivery-flight/

Its RCS is 2M² and with Have Glass V it becomes less than 1 m².. some say max RCS is 4 Square meters..

And In short, because it is almost entirely new aircraf: About 15,000 test points (a very large but significant number) were carried out in cooperation between Boeing and the US Air Force.

The fighter upgrade to the wire control system (FBW) not only added increased suspension points, but also increased the fighter's maneuvering capabilities and increased the angle of attack ..

The combination of the most powerful fighter processor in history and the advanced technology package of radar and sensors, in addition to two aiming helmets that interact with each other, transfer this beast to a completely different level.

The chief test pilot who took part in the test program describes it as "Take it from me, this is not the F-15 of your father".










All maintenance is made in KSA
 
I still don't understand why KSA is obsessed with buying the latest and greatest military hardware, but then not giving proper training to its armed forces.
 
