The Lankan Economic Crisis Explained

There is so much to learn from the ongoing Sri Lankan financial crisis.The COVID-19 pandemic drove the world to an economic recession. Layoffs, cutbacks, the shutdown of several brick-and-mortar stores were the pandemic's highlights from a financial standpoint. The Sri Lankan economic crisis is no different. The ongoing Sri Lankan balance-of-payments crisis is painted on the canvas of the early 1970s economic downfall, as Al Jazeera reports Let us understand thein light of the Sri Lankan economic crisis. The crisis continues to gravely impact the Sri Lankan economy to the extent of the paper shortage Each financial market comprises three parties, namely:The BOP aids in recording the dollar value and volume of such transactions when these parties of one country engage in international transactions with another country. BOP can either beorimplies more inflow of money than the outflow. Transactions that create BOP surplus include increased exports, foreign remittances, tourism, etc.implies more outflow of money than the inflow. Transactions that include the BOP deficit include increased imports, outsourced labor, etc. Quoting Shahana Mukherjee , an economist at Moody's:Hence, it is clear that a sharp decline in tourism activities and foreign remittances can cause a BOP deficit. It holds for the Sri Lankan crisis. Sri Lankan president urges foreign ex-pats to send remittances . He said,Al Jazeera reported that:There exist two kinds of accounts in BOP:The capital account involves recording the value and volume of international transactions of assets. These assets include stocks, bonds, and real estate. Since the recording of the transactions of long-term securities takes place, it is called a capital account. Long-term securities mature on or after a year's completion.Financing of development projects is made possible through capital account reserves. As per the Asian Development Bank (ADB) The current account involves recording the value and volume of transactions, such as imports and exports, remittances, revenue generated from tourism, the outflow of money due to outsourced labor, purchase of foreign currency, etc.Ideally, the sum of capital account balance and current account balance must be zero. It implies that a current account surplus can make for the capital account deficit, or a capital account surplus can make for the current account deficit.However, due to the presence of the nation's central bank, there arises no need to make for one's deficit with the other's surplus.Instead,Official reserve transactions include but are not limited to- an intangible currency - and borrowing from foreign nations. Sri Lanka did the same.In the case of Sri Lanka, according to Citi Research Moreover, Al Jazeera reports thatApart from the official settlements balance deficit, the central bank transitioned from a fixed to a floating exchange rate regime. As Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics, said However, in early March 2022,In such a system, the market forces of demand and supply determine the price of domestic currency in terms of foreign currency.As The Guardian reports As per the author's previous blog ontoo much money causes inflation.The Government directly issues a fiscal policy, unlike a monetary policy. A fiscal policy aims at regulating taxation and government expenditure. The issue of antakes place when the goal is to spend more and tax less. Sri Lanka did the same. According to The Guardian The Sri Lankan economic crisis arose due to several factors. These factors include: