The Labour Files: The Purge I Al Jazeera Investigations

This is an Al Jazeera investigation into the UK Labour Party and their internal political war on Jeremy Corbyn supporters in the Labour Party.


Interviews and internal Labour Party documents expose a plot to stop Corbyn by anti-Corbyn Labour thugs who lied, harassed, defamed, abused and ruined the lives of pro-Corbyn Labour officials and party members in the Labour Party.
 

Queen's Speech:
