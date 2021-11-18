The Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Surprised there isn't a thread on it. Jury's out, quite literally, but the prosecution are now demanding a mistrial.
What do you people think ?
Day 2 of jury deliberation in the Rittenhouse trial ends again without a verdict
Jurors spent 46 minutes reviewing two crucial videos — an FBI surveillance recording and footage shot from a drone. Rittenhouse's lawyers called again for a mistrial, this time over the drone video.
U.S. teenager Rittenhouse's murder trial jury ends second day without verdict
Jurors in the Wisconsin murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse ended their second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict, after reviewing a series of videos on Wednesday of the teenager's deadly encounters at racial justice protests last year.
