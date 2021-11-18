What's new

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial

the kid is

Surprised there isn't a thread on it. Jury's out, quite literally, but the prosecution are now demanding a mistrial.

What do you people think ?

What do you people think ?

www.npr.org

Day 2 of jury deliberation in the Rittenhouse trial ends again without a verdict

Jurors spent 46 minutes reviewing two crucial videos — an FBI surveillance recording and footage shot from a drone. Rittenhouse's lawyers called again for a mistrial, this time over the drone video.
www.npr.org www.npr.org

www.reuters.com

U.S. teenager Rittenhouse's murder trial jury ends second day without verdict

Jurors in the Wisconsin murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse ended their second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict, after reviewing a series of videos on Wednesday of the teenager's deadly encounters at racial justice protests last year.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
I was remotely aware of the case via Yahoo News a few days ago and just now I saw this article there from which I quote :
Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial on homicide and attempted homicide charges for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Black man, by a white police officer. Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old former police youth cadet, said he went to Kenosha to protect property from rioters.

He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28. Rittenhouse is white, as were those shot. The case has become a flashpoint in the debate over guns, racial injustice, vigilantism and self-defense in the U.S.
Click to expand...
So how is he a racist ?
 
-=virus=- said:
That's what the lefties there are claiming. I guess to them anyone who is anti BLM is a racist, spl if they're white.
Click to expand...
From what I can make out American police use much force during their duty and maybe there was a racial element for George Floyd. But it cannot be denied that many American Blacks are not quite like Denzel Washington, Louis Farrakhan etc. All that nonsense of Bling and Gangsta Rap has destroyed Black culture. Blacks have to remember their American history of movements like the Black Panthers though not for armed resistance but for disciplining themselves.
 
It's crazy so many hindutva sanghis think they are on par with the white right wing

You can see them sucking white balls across the internet, it reminds me of Blazing saddles

Their darker than us gag

 
