What's new

The Kohinoor diamond was obtained by the British Empire. Some argue it should be returned to India.

Z

Zornix

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 14, 2022
91
0
112
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond — one of the most famous diamonds in the world.

Conversations about the diamond — also spelled Koh-i-noor — which is part of the British crown jewels, have been trending on social media amid coverage of the queen’s death, with users posting their opinions about the empire — and memes about stealing the diamond back.

The online jokes aside, many point to the serious colonial history behind Britain’s possession of the diamond.

The Kohinoor, which means “Mountain of Light,” was originally about 186 carats, and while its exact origins are unknown, it was most likely discovered in South India in the 13th century.

Danielle Kinsey, an assistant professor of history with a focus on the history of 19th century Britain and empire at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, said its impressive size often shrouds its less appealing history.

"More importantly, it has a history of being part of war booty or trophies taken as the result of war in South Asia. So in a lot of ways, it is a symbol of plunder and represents the long history of plunder imperialism,” she said.

Kinsey said one of the ways the British government and scholars rationalized British imperialism in India and other places around the world was to say that their brand of imperialism wasn’t about plunder but about uplifting and civilizing colonized populations.

“The actual histories of British imperialism tell a much different story, one of horrific violence, dispossession, prejudice and significant economic exploitation,” she said. “I think people are outraged by how the Kohinoor continues to function as a trophy of empire as long as it remains in the crown’s possession.”

The diamond found its way through the hands of several dynasties, beginning with the Mughals in the 16th century, then the Persians and then the Afghans, before the Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh obtained it in 1813.

Maharaja Duleep Singh, the son and successor of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, held on to the diamond until the British annexed Punjab in 1849. Duleep, only 11 years old, signed the Treaty of Lahore, which also stipulated that Duleep would give the diamond to the queen of England.

Lord Dalhousie, a Scottish statesman and governor-general of India, coerced Singh into “gifting” the diamond to Queen Victoria, Dalhousie wrote in a letter in August 1849 to his friend Sir George Couper.

“He had visions of it becoming the centerpiece of the British imperial crown and had visions of himself becoming famous for facilitating the crown’s appropriation of the stone,” she said.

The diamond was sent to England, and after an inspection, it was unveiled to the public at the Great Exhibition of 1851, where many were unimpressed with it, she said.

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/asian-...ohinoor-diamond-s-know-turbulent-hi-rcna47284
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
6,588
0
11,957
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
While I understand and sympathize with those who want its return after all the wrongs committed on the local population. This was earned through blood and sweat; if you want it that bad, then raise an army, and take it back and not cry about it. Weeping never solved anyone's problems.

With the leaders we have now they would return it back with an apology note; so its best where its at, among ghairat mand lok.
 
Last edited:
Pak_Sher

Pak_Sher

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2010
2,813
-1
1,953
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Zornix said:
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond — one of the most famous diamonds in the world.

Conversations about the diamond — also spelled Koh-i-noor — which is part of the British crown jewels, have been trending on social media amid coverage of the queen’s death, with users posting their opinions about the empire — and memes about stealing the diamond back.

The online jokes aside, many point to the serious colonial history behind Britain’s possession of the diamond.

The Kohinoor, which means “Mountain of Light,” was originally about 186 carats, and while its exact origins are unknown, it was most likely discovered in South India in the 13th century.

Danielle Kinsey, an assistant professor of history with a focus on the history of 19th century Britain and empire at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, said its impressive size often shrouds its less appealing history.

"More importantly, it has a history of being part of war booty or trophies taken as the result of war in South Asia. So in a lot of ways, it is a symbol of plunder and represents the long history of plunder imperialism,” she said.

Kinsey said one of the ways the British government and scholars rationalized British imperialism in India and other places around the world was to say that their brand of imperialism wasn’t about plunder but about uplifting and civilizing colonized populations.

“The actual histories of British imperialism tell a much different story, one of horrific violence, dispossession, prejudice and significant economic exploitation,” she said. “I think people are outraged by how the Kohinoor continues to function as a trophy of empire as long as it remains in the crown’s possession.”

The diamond found its way through the hands of several dynasties, beginning with the Mughals in the 16th century, then the Persians and then the Afghans, before the Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh obtained it in 1813.

Maharaja Duleep Singh, the son and successor of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, held on to the diamond until the British annexed Punjab in 1849. Duleep, only 11 years old, signed the Treaty of Lahore, which also stipulated that Duleep would give the diamond to the queen of England.

Lord Dalhousie, a Scottish statesman and governor-general of India, coerced Singh into “gifting” the diamond to Queen Victoria, Dalhousie wrote in a letter in August 1849 to his friend Sir George Couper.

“He had visions of it becoming the centerpiece of the British imperial crown and had visions of himself becoming famous for facilitating the crown’s appropriation of the stone,” she said.

The diamond was sent to England, and after an inspection, it was unveiled to the public at the Great Exhibition of 1851, where many were unimpressed with it, she said.

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/asian-...ohinoor-diamond-s-know-turbulent-hi-rcna47284
Click to expand...
It should be returned to Pakistan since Ranjeet Singh ruled Lahore & that was his
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Z
Tucker Carlson: Anger after Fox News host says British civilised India
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
1K
One_Nation
O
beijingwalker
Queen Elizabeth II: How much money Britain's inglorious empire stole from India—15 times UK’s current value
Replies
9
Views
324
AsianLion
AsianLion
R
The Reign of Queen Elizabeth II Saw the Sun Set on the British Empire
Replies
2
Views
166
PakFactor
PakFactor
D
When it comes to British rule, rich, powerful Indians were complicit every step of the way
Replies
7
Views
513
peagle
peagle
Maira La
  • Locked
Why the name "India" was a good choice for the former British colony
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
2K
Amaa'n
Amaa'n

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom