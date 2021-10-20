The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reiterates its support for Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara

From inside the United Nations Headquarters: The Permanent Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Mr. "Abdullah Al-Mouallimi" confirms that brotherly Morocco has recovered its desert from Spain since 1975. And that the Polisario is a fictitious entity created by Presidents Gaddafi and Boumediene with the aim of opposing Morocco at the time, which is a fact All of you know it in all its details and parts.The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia firmly supports the territorial integrity of brotherly Morocco. And the Moroccan Sahara file does not need mediation, because Morocco is in its land and exercises full sovereignty over it, and we will stand firmly against any project targeting the Kingdom of Morocco.