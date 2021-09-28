The Kingdom of Morocco: The WanderB-VTOL and ThunderB Artillery Guidance Drones Entered into Service



Assessment: BlueBird drones sold to Morocco could be used for war against terror in W. Sahara ​

Gunners WanderB VTOL drone from BlueBird during the first field trial in Ouarzazate 2021.New drones for the Moroccan Artillery Corps entered service in order to accurately direct artillery and monitor targets.Excerpt from FAR Magazine #404 - Ouarzazate Exercise 2021: The newly acquired new UAVs from Arm of the Armillery have made a significant contribution, including improving firing accuracy, and reducing response times.The drone is a ThunderB model from the Israeli company BlueBird, with two versions, vertical take-off and fixed wing.As first reported by Israel Defense, Bluebird sold drones to Morocco. It seems that the Moroccan military is seeking VTOL solutions for dealing with terror in Western Sahara ..The report said that Morocco acquired remotely-piloted aircraft for use in the Sahara. It was previously reported that Morocco acquired Heron drones made by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for use in the struggle against terrorist groups in Western Sahara. BlueBird specializes in development, manufacturing and marketing of miniature and tactical remotely piloted aircraft, some of which have vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability.Heronup to 80 kmup to 150 km