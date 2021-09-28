What's new

The Kingdom of Morocco: The WanderB-VTOL and ThunderB Artillery Guidance Drones Entered into Service

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
29,899
21
32,112
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Gunners WanderB VTOL drone from BlueBird during the first field trial in Ouarzazate 2021.

C82E3082-37A7-4DD8-80D7-52142054A9A1.jpeg


New drones for the Moroccan Artillery Corps entered service in order to accurately direct artillery and monitor targets.

Excerpt from FAR Magazine #404 - Ouarzazate Exercise 2021: The newly acquired new UAVs from Arm of the Armillery have made a significant contribution, including improving firing accuracy, and reducing response times.
The drone is a ThunderB model from the Israeli company BlueBird, with two versions, vertical take-off and fixed wing.

https://revue.far.ma/






Assessment: BlueBird drones sold to Morocco could be used for war against terror in W. Sahara

As first reported by Israel Defense, Bluebird sold drones to Morocco. It seems that the Moroccan military is seeking VTOL solutions for dealing with terror in Western Sahara ..

Assessment: BlueBird drones sold to Morocco could be used for war against terror in W. Sahara


The report said that Morocco acquired remotely-piloted aircraft for use in the Sahara. It was previously reported that Morocco acquired Heron drones made by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for use in the struggle against terrorist groups in Western Sahara. BlueBird specializes in development, manufacturing and marketing of miniature and tactical remotely piloted aircraft, some of which have vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability.

Heron
F071008tba15-1024x640.jpg


https://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/node/48433

Wander-B up to 80 km
Thunder-B up to 150 km
 
Last edited:
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
29,899
21
32,112
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The Israeli reconnaissance robot appeared in the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.. The robot is a collaboration between the American company Roboteam and the Israeli ELBIT SYSTEM.

0BE4F6AE-B0B2-4038-9707-F5D7529F76C9.jpeg


- 360 degree collision sensing
- Mapping and way-points drawing


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Morocco Purchases 150 Israeli Military Drones
Replies
4
Views
20
Sam6536
S
The SC
Morocco is waiting to get Mirage planes from the Emirates and Qatar
Replies
5
Views
1K
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
D
IAI agrees $500m missile defense systems deal with Morocco
Replies
1
Views
587
Bilal9
Bilal9
D
Intimate security barriers: Elbit sold the Alinet system to Morocco
Replies
0
Views
560
dani191
D
D
Here are Morocco’s top priorities for modernizing its Air Force
Replies
3
Views
708
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom