The Kingdom of Morocco: A Nation, a Culture, a Civilization, a Heritage

Founded in AD 789, the Kingdom of Morocco is one of the oldest states in history with remarkable cultural, political, and dynastic continuity rarely seen in other histories.These charts display all the kings who ruled Morocco from the traditional founding date in AD 789 to today's king, His Majesty Mohammed VI of the Alaouite dynasty.Shows the seven dynasties that ruled Morocco with the regional summit of their rule, and a short history of their achievements.Morocco has a long and rich history that begins in antiquity. However, this publication deals only with the Moroccan dynasties that have ruled the country since the traditional founding of the modern Moroccan state in 789 CE by Idris the Great.Morocco played a major role in the history of the Mediterranean and had a tremendous influence on the history of North Africa (with the exception of Egypt) as it was the historical, social, cultural and economic center of the Maghreb region (present-day Morocco, Mauritania, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya). Morocco's influence also extended beyond the Strait of Gibraltar into modern Spain and Portugal during the Almoravid, Almohad and Bahri dynasties.Morocco was also the first country in history to recognize the United States of America during the reign of Emperor Muhammad III of the Alawi dynasty in 1777.Found this interesting data on a Moroccan site/forum and wanted to share..