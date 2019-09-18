What's new

The Kingdom of Morocco: A Nation, a Culture, a Civilization, a Heritage

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,562
19
25,569
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
DEA3E4C2-3538-4336-92AF-2B08D1B1D4A2.jpeg


Founded in AD 789, the Kingdom of Morocco is one of the oldest states in history with remarkable cultural, political, and dynastic continuity rarely seen in other histories.

These charts display all the kings who ruled Morocco from the traditional founding date in AD 789 to today's king, His Majesty Mohammed VI of the Alaouite dynasty.

Shows the seven dynasties that ruled Morocco with the regional summit of their rule, and a short history of their achievements.

Morocco has a long and rich history that begins in antiquity. However, this publication deals only with the Moroccan dynasties that have ruled the country since the traditional founding of the modern Moroccan state in 789 CE by Idris the Great.

Morocco played a major role in the history of the Mediterranean and had a tremendous influence on the history of North Africa (with the exception of Egypt) as it was the historical, social, cultural and economic center of the Maghreb region (present-day Morocco, Mauritania, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya). Morocco's influence also extended beyond the Strait of Gibraltar into modern Spain and Portugal during the Almoravid, Almohad and Bahri dynasties.

Morocco was also the first country in history to recognize the United States of America during the reign of Emperor Muhammad III of the Alawi dynasty in 1777.

D1A08F3F-4D1F-46BA-85C2-63B467EDD6BC.jpeg


2C6F323F-E83B-4697-A046-D6AD660F09C9.jpeg


84012143-97BE-4D98-A004-5A6F2959DD20.jpeg


7CADA63A-C3C7-4CE2-9D77-FBC5B511694F.jpeg


D02A9FDE-B900-4781-8BBA-544CCA2D79D0.jpeg


FC0BE6D5-C62D-4C80-84F2-972D4D5A8795.jpeg


947FA7EF-6812-4F77-9393-8B22C3AED706.jpeg


B7158EDB-A2F4-4421-8D38-7850F4D969F1.jpeg


68459123-4854-4BE7-A4F3-1648945F7BC1.jpeg


Found this interesting data on a Moroccan site/forum and wanted to share..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Desert Fox
Iranian Hegemony in the Islamic World
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
119
Views
11K
PeaceGen
PeaceGen
HAIDER
Featured How Hindutva Hatred is Jeopardising India’s Gulf Ties
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
11K
Solidify
S
TMA
Islam and The West: What Went Wrong and Why
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Falcon29
Falcon29
The SC
Contacts between the World of Islam and Western Europe: 7th -20th Cent.
Replies
5
Views
2K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Aramagedon
Zionist rulers of Saudi
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
15K
Aramagedon
Aramagedon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom