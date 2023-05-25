The king of the jungle is drunk:

Parliament is worthless, the judiciary is drowning and helpless, the media is in chains, the government is a puppet, there is no one to ask the people, Imran Khan is trying to save his life, then there is only one tiger left in the jungle and that is army - but if the tiger will set fire to the forest, then where will he rule himself - at this time sensible people are needed and no country can run by ignoring 60-70% of the people - that's why Khan said if you can save the country, I retreat - No monkey can win or survive by becoming a lion in the jungle.