The king of the jungle is drunk:
Parliament is worthless, the judiciary is drowning and helpless, the media is in chains, the government is a puppet, there is no one to ask the people, Imran Khan is trying to save his life, then there is only one tiger left in the jungle and that is army - but if the tiger will set fire to the forest, then where will he rule himself - at this time sensible people are needed and no country can run by ignoring 60-70% of the people - that's why Khan said if you can save the country, I retreat - No monkey can win or survive by becoming a lion in the jungle.
 
