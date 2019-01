Malaysia's king becomes first to abdicate throne just months after marrying Russian beauty queen 24 years his junior who had sex on TV

King Sultan Muhammad, 49 has abdicated after just two years on the throne

No reason was given for cutting short his five-year term in palace statement

He married former Miss Moscow Moscow Oksana Voevodina, 25, in November

Malaysia's nine hereditary state rulers take turns as king for five-year terms

It is the first time since Independence from Britain in 1957 a king has abdicated