I have become disillusioned with this pakistani state in the recent years... I can’t believe how brain washed we were to blindly follow pakistan.

Is the defense budget only for killing pakistanis?

Indians and afghanis kill these guys every day and they never manage to get even.. but they shoot this kid in front of his mother.

Pakistani army needs its wings clipped once and for all...no government institution should be able to kill its own citiZens without any repercussions.

