Mar 5, 2020
We have a lot of threads on books etc but I just came across this book in Waterstones (Book store) and its written by Saima Mir a Pakistani immigrant, must say the book was a beauty to read, it was well written and I wouldn't be surprised if this gets converted to a movie.

Reading this got me thinking what other books from Pakistani Authors would you recommend.
So this thread is for a good novel you have read that is written by a Pakistani author. I will hunt more books and read them, if any good will add to this thread.
Below is a link to the reviews of this book. To those living in UK - show her support and buy a copy.

oneworld-publications.com

The Khan

A searing, gritty debut crime novel with a resourceful and unforgettable heroine who must make her way in a man's world
oneworld-publications.com oneworld-publications.com
 
Nov 11, 2015
Hello Invicta,
I would suggest you to read the following books,
Muhammad Hanif
  1. Our Lady of Alice bhatti
  2. Red birds
  3. A case of exploding mangoes
Mohsin Hamid
  1. Moth Smoke
  2. How to get filthy rich in rising Asia
  3. The reluctant fundamentalist
Jamil Ahmad
  1. Wandering Falcon (My favorite)
Bapsi Sidhwa
  1. Ice candy man
I am assuming you wanted fiction to read.
 
