The Khan A searing, gritty debut crime novel with a resourceful and unforgettable heroine who must make her way in a man's world

We have a lot of threads on books etc but I just came across this book in Waterstones (Book store) and its written by Saima Mir a Pakistani immigrant, must say the book was a beauty to read, it was well written and I wouldn't be surprised if this gets converted to a movie.Reading this got me thinking what other books from Pakistani Authors would you recommend.So this thread is for a good novel you have read that is written by a Pakistani author. I will hunt more books and read them, if any good will add to this thread.Below is a link to the reviews of this book. To those living in UK - show her support and buy a copy.