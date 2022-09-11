The Khalistan Referendum, organized by “Sikhs for Justice”, has reached Canada | 2022.

Chief of Sikh for Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has reaffirmed Sikh community's resolve to free Indian Punjab from India's occupation.Addressing a news conference via zoom from Toronto, he said India has been committing crimes against Sikhs since 1947and carried out genocide of Sikh people in 1984.Quoting an example of a referendum in Scotland, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu said democracies and UN charter allow right to self-determination.Sikh for Justice representative made it clear that our fight is not against a political party but it is against Indian oppression.He said Khalistan Movement is aimed at liberating Punjab from Indian occupation and granting rights to the people, especially to the Sikh community.He said Sikhs for Justice is organizing referendum to apprise the World conscience about voice of the Sikh people and how Indian oppressive regime is strangulating their human rights.He said around 400,000 Sikh people participated in the referendum in UK and voted in favour of an independent State of Khalistan.Replying to a question, Mr. Pannu said from January next year, we are also going to start a campaign in Indian Punjab, where every citizen, irrespective of his or her religion, can cast vote in the referendumThe Khalistan Referendum, organized by “Sikhs for Justice”, has reached Canada. Voting for the referendum will commence on 18th of this month in Brampton, a suburban area of Toronto.Even before the referendum, Sikhs in Canada carried out a five-kilometer long car rally and attracted the attention of local people towards their movement.According to media reports, over two thousand vehicles participated in the car rally in Toronto.Besides, a truck rally organized in connection with Khalistan Referendum was advertised through mega billboards.Earlier, the referendum was held in the United Kingdom and some other European countries