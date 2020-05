In 2014, the most awaited telecom spectrum auction introduced Pakistan with 3G and 4G technology, driving it into the world of fast speed data and hence enabling digitalization of various sectors including education. While the rest of country enjoyed this transition, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir languished behind.As the world moves at the speed of your internet, one can commiserate with the residents of AJK-GB who are still waiting to access something that has become a necessity. In this age of technology, it is heartbreaking to admit that AJK & GB, which constitutes of one of the most scenic parts of the country, is still deprived of basic internet 3G and 4G access. While this region can majorly contribute towards the country’s GDP via tourism and cottage industry, this is an opportunity lost since many travelers seek good connectivity to stay in touch with their friends and family, and many home and small business owners need a channel to sell their products. In the absence of good data connectivity, the regions faces a number of challenges.Mobile internet technology has not only made communication easier but has also opened paths for various e-commerce companies to operate successfully in Pakistan. The mobile broadband services have helped local businesses to emerge on the international market and have also opened gateways for online and new ways to connect with various stakeholders.The residents of AJK-GB are not aware of the online avenues of learning and earning through freelancing and other means. Providing good quality data services will create more opportunities for the general public in these areas. E-health and E-education are also greatly underutilized in these areas. It raises a lot of questions regarding the educational future of the children since with the internet becoming the basic necessity, inaccessibility to online learning platforms limits their knowledge in comparison to children across the world.Introduction of 3G/4G services will readily increase the use of smartphones in Gilgit-Baltistan because more people would be interested in having access to this service with the most technological mode of communication through cellular internet. Moreover, during the ongoing COVID19 outbreak, people are gathering most of the information via the internet. Even Government of Pakistan has introduced WhatsApp Helpline and application to facilitate people however, due to unavailability of data services, people in AJK-GB may not be fully able to benefit from these services.COVID19 has also affected students and people who are working from home. HEC has ordered universities to hold online classes for the students. The students who belong to northern areas are finding it difficult to cope with this situation due to unavailability of reliable data services. Since businesses and companies have resorted to remote working routines; with insufficient availability of broadband, people are facing challenges in keeping up with their employers and other employees.There should be some meaningful and long-lasting steps taken by the authorities to ensure all Pakistanis can benefit from data services not only during this pandemic but in the times to come. Taking into account the plight of the local communities, one might say that telecommunication is a need in modern times and we need to bridge this gap by overcoming delay of the mobile data services in this region. It will certainly empower these areas and open new avenues of prosperity.