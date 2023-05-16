The Karnataka Polls

RealDeal said: It is well deserved. In other parts of the world people are voting for people of a totally different color/religion etc as long as he/she is the best person for the job and here we have people dumping a party because some people from their shitty subsect were dumped. So a party not only has to worry about finding a candidate of the same religion, language and caste of the populace, but also worry about sects, subsects etc. Click to expand...

Kuru said: You mean some circles think Sangh Parivar manipulated EVM and made Congress a winner in Karnataka so that it can manipulate the EVM again in 2024 and win general elections next year?



I wonder why these circles - like Sangh Parivar - don’t believe in Congress at all? Who are these circles anyway? Click to expand...

They don't deserve language of this sort.Your suggestion that the BJP was dumped because of caste considerations, because Bommai's incompetence, and Yediyurappa's rampant corruption were punished by their own party, doesn't say very much for the criteria of best person for the job that you uphold as a shining ideal. Siddaramaiah is so clearly superior to any of the Sanghi leadership that you should be ashamed to bring in caste considerations as a factor, when the Sangh Parivar tried to use it and failed.No, I don't mean that.I meant that there are posts in social media everywhere that you can see for yourself that suggest that the Sanghis did not use their ability to manipulate the results of EVMs, as an expedient.