What's new

The Karnataka Polls

iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
934
-9
781
Country
India
Location
India
Leftists and Muslims are over the moon.

But this defeat will only cause the RSS to abandon soft Hindutva and embrace Hardcore Hindutva.

2024 might be the bloodiest year. Just sayin
 
CallSignMaverick

CallSignMaverick

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2023
346
0
196
Country
India
Location
India
iamnobody said:
Leftists and Muslims are over the moon.

But this defeat will only cause the RSS to abandon soft Hindutva and embrace Hardcore Hindutva.

2024 might be the bloodiest year. Just sayin
Click to expand...
They are not Hindutvavadis to begin, their leaders proudly proclaim how its a secular institution with members from various religious backgrounds. Only non-woke hardcore rightwing Hindu organisation is Bajrang Dal i.e. VHP.
 
RealDeal

RealDeal

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2023
141
-2
94
Country
India
Location
Canada
40% commission govt replaced by 10% commission govt, still a win for the people. Unfortunately people didn't dump jhumla party because of corruption, they did so because some black scrawny lingayat monkeys were denied ticket and kicked out, caste politics is alive and well ...

Kuru said:
The take away is that no one blamed the EVM this time around.
Click to expand...
Main takeway is that Karnataka people love juicy beef and don't care about chop chopping gau mata. Nor do they want cow dungs and cow piss polluting and stinking their streets like they do in UP and Gujarat. Don't worry, before all the cows in bangalore are chopchopped, all gau mutra and cow dungs will be collected and shipped back home to Gujarat with express delivery.
 
Last edited:
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
27,064
162
44,294
Country
India
Location
India
Kuru said:
The take away is that no one blamed the EVM this time around.
Click to expand...
Even that in some circles is seen as a diabolically clever move by the Sangh Parivar to lull its opposition into a sense of security with regard to EVMs, so that there might be a major move during the General Elections in 24.

RealDeal said:
black scrawny lingayat monkeys
Click to expand...
What is this foul language?

RealDeal said:
Main takeway is that Karnataka people love juicy beef and don't care about chop chopping gau mata
Click to expand...
You clearly don't know much about Karnataka.

CallSignMaverick said:
They are not Hindutvavadis to begin, their leaders proudly proclaim how its a secular institution with members from various religious backgrounds.
Click to expand...
That is a very original point of view!
 
RealDeal

RealDeal

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2023
141
-2
94
Country
India
Location
Canada
Joe Shearer said:
What is this foul language?
Click to expand...
It is well deserved. In other parts of the world people are voting for people of a totally different color/religion etc as long as he/she is the best person for the job and here we have people dumping a party because some people from their shitty subsect were dumped. So a party not only has to worry about finding a candidate of the same religion, language and caste of the populace, but also worry about sects, subsects etc.
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,484
-17
1,281
Country
India
Location
India
Joe Shearer said:
Even that in some circles is seen as a diabolically clever move by the Sangh Parivar to lull its opposition into a sense of security with regard to EVMs, so that there might be a major move during the General Elections in 24.
Click to expand...

You mean some circles think Sangh Parivar manipulated EVM and made Congress a winner in Karnataka so that it can manipulate the EVM again in 2024 and win general elections next year?

I wonder why these circles - like Sangh Parivar - don’t believe in Congress at all? Who are these circles anyway?
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
27,064
162
44,294
Country
India
Location
India
RealDeal said:
It is well deserved. In other parts of the world people are voting for people of a totally different color/religion etc as long as he/she is the best person for the job and here we have people dumping a party because some people from their shitty subsect were dumped. So a party not only has to worry about finding a candidate of the same religion, language and caste of the populace, but also worry about sects, subsects etc.
Click to expand...
They don't deserve language of this sort.

Your suggestion that the BJP was dumped because of caste considerations, because Bommai's incompetence, and Yediyurappa's rampant corruption were punished by their own party, doesn't say very much for the criteria of best person for the job that you uphold as a shining ideal. Siddaramaiah is so clearly superior to any of the Sanghi leadership that you should be ashamed to bring in caste considerations as a factor, when the Sangh Parivar tried to use it and failed.

Kuru said:
You mean some circles think Sangh Parivar manipulated EVM and made Congress a winner in Karnataka so that it can manipulate the EVM again in 2024 and win general elections next year?

I wonder why these circles - like Sangh Parivar - don’t believe in Congress at all? Who are these circles anyway?
Click to expand...
No, I don't mean that.

I meant that there are posts in social media everywhere that you can see for yourself that suggest that the Sanghis did not use their ability to manipulate the results of EVMs, as an expedient.
 
P

protean

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 18, 2023
15
0
9
Country
India
Location
United States
Don't matter what some Joe thinks. Modi was not on ticket and come 2024, BJP will sweep even in Karnataka.
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,484
-17
1,281
Country
India
Location
India
Joe Shearer said:
No, I don't mean that.

I meant that there are posts in social media everywhere that you can see for yourself that suggest that the Sanghis did not use their ability to manipulate the results of EVMs, as an expedient.
Click to expand...
Whoever they are, those guys are trying to look for something that doesn’t exist.

They have problem when Congress loses, they have problem when congress wins. Nothing can be done about these guys.

It’s quite simple really, the BJP fckd up and Congress won. That’s what should happen in a democracy.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
27,064
162
44,294
Country
India
Location
India
Kuru said:
Whoever they are, those guys are trying to look for something that doesn’t exist.

They have problem when Congress loses, they have problem when congress wins. Nothing can be done about these guys.

It’s quite simple really, the BJP fckd up and Congress won. That’s what should happen in a democracy.
Click to expand...
Reasonable summary, minus the language.
 
RealDeal

RealDeal

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2023
141
-2
94
Country
India
Location
Canada
Joe Shearer said:
They don't deserve language of this sort.

Your suggestion that the BJP was dumped because of caste considerations, because Bommai's incompetence, and Yediyurappa's rampant corruption were punished by their own party, doesn't say very much for the criteria of best person for the job that you uphold as a shining ideal. Siddaramaiah is so clearly superior to any of the Sanghi leadership that you should be ashamed to bring in caste considerations as a factor, when the Sangh Parivar tried to use it and failed.
Click to expand...

I never said this Siddaramiah wasnt better than this Yeddyrappa or Bonmai, he probably is, kind of hard to beat 40% commission. But people didnt vote for this Siddaramaiah because of his credentials they simply punished BJP for kicking out black scrawny lingayat monkeys, feel free to stay in your delusions but if BjP hadnt kicked them out they would have probably won. If people are willing to forgive 5 million covid deaths they will pretty much forgive anything, caste politics was the deciding factor in this election

For all we know, the black scrawny lingayat monkeys who were kicked oht were the ones taking 40% commission and now they are back as part of congress
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

hatehs
Karnataka: BJP loses Karnataka elections as Muslims vote for Congress. Pajeets will now cry about how Muslims didn't vote for the Bajrang Dal party
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
NagaBaba
In poll-bound Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi halts speech during azaan
2
Replies
16
Views
461
NagaBaba
NagaBaba
hatehs
Karnataka: Modi-Ji tells Hindus to vote in the name of monkey god Hanuman while casting their votes for upcoming polls
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
136
Views
2K
jamahir
jamahir
hatehs
Trouble at the temple: ban on Muslims a sign of India’s new intolerance
Replies
0
Views
117
hatehs
hatehs
iamnobody
Modi is enflaming hatred of Muslims in India, as the world looks the other way
2
Replies
16
Views
326
Rakesh
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom