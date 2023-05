The Karnataka Polls

Joe Shearer said: They don't deserve language of this sort.



Your suggestion that the BJP was dumped because of caste considerations, because Bommai's incompetence, and Yediyurappa's rampant corruption were punished by their own party, doesn't say very much for the criteria of best person for the job that you uphold as a shining ideal. Siddaramaiah is so clearly superior to any of the Sanghi leadership that you should be ashamed to bring in caste considerations as a factor, when the Sangh Parivar tried to use it and failed. Click to expand...

I never said this Siddaramiah wasnt better than this Yeddyrappa or Bonmai, he probably is, kind of hard to beat 40% commission. But people didnt vote for this Siddaramaiah because of his credentials they simply punished BJP for kicking out black scrawny lingayat monkeys, feel free to stay in your delusions but if BjP hadnt kicked them out they would have probably won. If people are willing to forgive 5 million covid deaths they will pretty much forgive anything, caste politics was the deciding factor in this election



For all we know, the black scrawny lingayat monkeys who were kicked oht were the ones taking 40% commission and now they are back as part of congress