The Kargil Girl Trailer released, Janhvi Kapoor seen as Air Force officer

    INDIAPOSITIVE

    SENIOR MEMBER

    New Delhi:

    The much-awaited trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is here and it is inspiring in every sense. Janhvi Kapoor stars as the titular Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who, along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan, were India's first women combat aviators to operate in the Kargil war zone on tiny IAF Cheetah helicopters. The trailer perfectly encapsulates the journey of Gunjan Saxena, who stood up against all odds and emerged victorious with her unparalleled courage and sheer determination. The trailer showcases the story of all the obstacles that she had to face through the course of her journey - be it going against the will of her brother (played by Angad Bedi) serving in the army or facing discrimination from her peers, to the challenges of the battle field. The trailer also has glimpses of Pankaj Tripathi, who stars as Gunjan Saxena's supportive father, and Vineet Singh, an officer, who unknowingly brings out the best in Gunjan Saxena by challenging her on many levels. The film also stars Ayesha Raza and Manav Vij.

    Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which will release on Netflix on August 12, has been directed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The makers of the film, described Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as "an inspiring true story of a simple girl with big dreams who stood her ground to rule the skies."






    Towards the end of the war, NDTV's Vishnu Som and camera person Manvendar Gautam flew with Gunjan Saxena from Uddhampur air base in describing the role of these heroic women. A few years back, the director of the film, Sharan Sharma reached out to Vishnu Som for details on the role of Flt Lt. Saxena and Flt Lt. Rajan. Saxena, who was in touch with Vishnu Som, had retired from the IAF, and was happy to speak to Mr. Sharma. Over the next few years, a partnership between Dharma Productions and Flt. Lt Gunjan Saxena (retired) was established paving the way for the filming of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Janhvi Kapoor picked to star as Gunjan Saxena.





    https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/...imit-for-janhvi-kapoor-and-her-dreams-2272398
     
    Pakistani Fighter

    ELITE MEMBER

    LOL Cowards using women as shield
     
    hussain0216

    ELITE MEMBER

    Will it show Indian soldiers running from.the battle and being routed like China has done in Galwan???

    Will it show India. Panicking and begging everyone from the US to Europe



    It should atleast show that useless idiot Nawaz bending to US pressure and ordering end to invasion and all support




    This movie is as accurate as 150 Chinese dead, but somehow China takes multiple Indian soldiers hostage including officers
     
    -=virus=-

    FULL MEMBER

    This looks interesting.
     
    drumstick

    FULL MEMBER

    disgusting, who said women are coward? and why shall anyone use women as shield?

    change your attitude towards women.... respect them.
     
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    SENIOR MEMBER

    In the last days of India the Indians were said to win wars by watching Bollywood movies, a future historian.
     
    HalfMoon

    SENIOR MEMBER

    We respect our women hence our women wear burqas while your women wear bikinis.
     
    I S I

    ELITE MEMBER

    PicsArt_08-01-06.55.12.png
     
    PradoTLC

    SENIOR MEMBER

    I want indians to make picture on those helo pilots that landed on a Pakistani army base by mistake....
     
    Jf Thunder

    ELITE MEMBER

    make the movie on Abhinandan as well
    and be quick about it
     
    I S I

    ELITE MEMBER

    Make a movie on that Indian MI 17 who you guys shot down with your own Air defence system on 27th feb. Lmao
     
    Trango Towers

    ELITE MEMBER

    Does it show the two aircraft taken out by pakistani ground forces and the captured pilot?
     
    Imran Khan

    PDF VETERAN

    but real one were men

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]



    when india refuse to take pakistan give him to red cross

    [​IMG]
     
    Trango Towers

    ELITE MEMBER

    Ugly forker. They didnt want him
     
