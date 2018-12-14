What's new

The Kangaroo elections of Bangladesh and Police crack down of BNP

Unfortunately, BD is heading toward a Hutsi-Tutsi style bloodbath...

Interestingly, the BD Muslims are like neither the Pak Muslims (Deep Nation/State) nor the Indian Muslims (permanent subjugation)!! By their nature they're like a sudden burst of energy (rebellion) followed by a prolonged period of inertia (subjugation)!!!! And, when they're in a rebellion mode it's very difficult to quash them!!! Last time, not a single family member, including the babies in the wombs, present in Mujib's household could come out alive...

May Allah-u Azimushshan have mercy upon them....
 
BHarwana said:
Even Kamal hossain is saying Hassina is an Indian appointed dictator. The very person who fought Pakistan and was the man behind Hassina govt has ditched her.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1073171121372127232
Arkadash-im!!! The best way to deal with the BD folks is to keep yourself as far away as possible from BD!!!! The Muhajir folks in the East Pak learnt it first hand when not a single soul - be it man, woman, old or baby - was kept alive in their households during 3rd to 25th March, and after 16th December in 1971...
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Arkadash-im!!! The best way to deal with the BD folks is to keep yourself as far away as possible from BD!!!! The Muhajir folks in the East Pak learnt it first hand when not a single soul - be it man, woman, old or baby - was kept alive in their households during 3rd to 25th March, and after 16th December in 1971...
You are correct. But the so called democracies of south Asia should be studied. People say Bangladesh is democracy, I am just trying to see How much is that true.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1073293698123743232
 
Homo Sapiens said:
Do not act like there is no political violence in Pakistan.
There is...
...but the ruling party doesn't hijack the state institutions like the police to crackdown/jail political opponents. Haseena's government conveniently played the Pakistan card. They just recently "came across" :pleasantry: ISI's involvement with certain politicians. Lol as if ISI(and by extension Pak) would have anything to gain by having a pro Pak government in BD.
 
