The Kangaroo elections of Bangladesh and Police crack down of BNP

Dictatorship of Mujib is back with a vengeance.
Do not act like there is no political violence in Pakistan.
Arkadash-im!!! The best way to deal with the BD folks is to keep yourself as far away as possible from BD!!!! The Muhajir folks in the East Pak learnt it first hand when not a single soul - be it man, woman, old or baby - was kept alive in their households during 3rd to 25th March, and after 16th December in 1971...Even Kamal hossain is saying Hassina is an Indian appointed dictator. The very person who fought Pakistan and was the man behind Hassina govt has ditched her.
See but don't approach or touch...You are correct. But the so called democracies of south Asia should be studied. People say Bangladesh is democracy, I am just trying to see How much is that true.
