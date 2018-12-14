The Kangaroo elections of Bangladesh and Police crack down of BNP

Unfortunately, BD is heading toward a Hutsi-Tutsi style bloodbath...



Interestingly, the BD Muslims are like neither the Pak Muslims (Deep Nation/State) nor the Indian Muslims (permanent subjugation)!! By their nature they're like a sudden burst of energy (rebellion) followed by a prolonged period of inertia (subjugation)!!!! And, when they're in a rebellion mode it's very difficult to quash them!!! Last time, not a single family member, including the babies in the wombs, present in Mujib's household could come out alive...



May Allah-u Azimushshan have mercy upon them....