The Journey of Andh-Bhakt ft. Shehzad Poonawalla | 2017 (Congress) vs 2022 (BJP) | Hypocrisy

Once a Modi Govt Critic, Shehzad Now Enjoys Backing From PM​

Shehzad’s outburst found him an unlikely supporter –– PM Narendra Modi. ​

BJP appoints Shehzad Poonawala as IT, Social Media dept in-charge of Delhi unit​

BJP has appointed Shehzad Poonawala as the IT and Social Media department in-charge of the party’s Delhi unit. ​

Never trust a politician, money and power is a religion in itself. How can someone change so much?Maharashtra Congress functionary Shehzad Poonawalla sparked a row by challenging Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to party president. Calling the elections ‘rigged,’ Shehzad alleged that Rahul enjoys an ‘unfair advantage’ in the party.His outbursts might have led to senior Congress leaders questioning his credibility and his brother Tehseen Poonawalla expressing ‘disappointment’ in him, but Shehzad has earned an unlikely supporter – Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“A youngster Shehzad has exposed the rigging that is taking place in the Congress President's poll, and Shehzad is a senior Congress leader in Maharashtra. The Congress has tried to muzzle his voice and wants to even remove him from their social media groups. What tolerance is this?” PM Modi said during a rally in Bharuch on Sunday.Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala was appointed as the IT and Social Media department in-charge of the party’s Delhi unit on Thursday.Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta appointed Poonawalla as the in-charge of the IT and Social Media department.Meanwhile, Vineet Goenka will now serve as a spokesperson of the Delhi BJP, a statement issued by the party said.The appointments came into force with immediate effect, it added. In a tweet, Poonawala thanked senior BJP leaders, including the party’s national president, JP Nadda, for being given the new responsibility.