James Dorsey | 25/06/2020With the withdrawal of Americans and the rise of the Iranian threat and economic crisis, the region's countries led by Saudi Arabia seek to maintain security and stabilityIs a tiny "Firefly" assault skimmer one of the reasons why Persian Gulf countries, and especially Saudi Arabia, are trying to get closer to Israel in recent times in what appears to be a policy reversal and abandonment of Palestinians?If there is an important lesson learned in the Gulf States from the diminishing American commitment to the Middle East and the tension in US-Saudi relations, this is the insight that it is not worthwhile and even dangerous to put all the eggs in one basket. The United States is still the leading weapons supplier in the region, as demonstrated by some huge deals recently signed such as the Saudis pledging to buy $ 2.6 billion in air-to-ground missiles and anti-aircraft missiles, or another major deal to buy military vehicles. The Saudi Public Investment Fund also recently bought shares in Boeing, which suffered a severe blow due to the safety issues that led to the cessation of MAX 737 aircraft production, and of course due to the Corona crisis.But there are other players in the arena as well. After the US refuses to sell Saudi Arabia's MQ-9 Reaper assault skates because of allegations of legal restrictions related to human rights abuses, the Chinese happily jumped at the opportunity to help manufacture them, and the first models are expected to be out of the factory by next year. Similarly, Russia is also encouraging the Saudis to purchase the 400-S air defense system, but so far they are hesitant to do so after seeing how Washington canceled massive treaties with Turkey when it acquired the Russian system. Restrictions on Saudi-Russian relations have become more tangible following the April oil price war, from which the market has not yet recovered. Another drawback of the Chinese and Russians in this regard is the close ties they have with Iran, which of course the Saudis and others see as an existential threat and destabilizing power for stability in the Middle East that they have to hold back. Therefore, in the current situation, Israel has an advantage over its competitors.The Gulf leaders have, of course, supported the economic pressure policy and the severe sanctions imposed by the sanctions against Tehran over the past two years, but so far they are disappointed with the results. Some of the smaller states in the region have even been secretly appealing to Iran in an attempt to ensure that they will not become the target of any future conflict between Tehran and Washington. The watershed in this regard was when Gulf states felt that the United States was not responding adequately to the Iranian attacks on Saudi oil facilities last spring. Several weeks later, in an attempt to calm the Gulf concern a little, the Trump administration sent air defense forces to help secure the facilities in Saudi Arabia, though some have since returned home. Only after the Iranian attack in which a U.S. citizen was killed in Iraq's base in December did the United States decide to respond forcefully to the assassination of General Qassem Suleimani. In the Gulf, they quietly celebrated the departure of one of their great enemies, but also expressed concern over the deterioration of an overall war.But cooperation between the Gulf states and Israel also has its own limitations. Israel may be happy about expanding security exports and it appears to have the ability to repel Iranians in Syria and possibly harm Iran's nuclear program itself if necessary - capabilities that do not exist at bay - but any contact with Israel is still a sensitive issue in the Arab and Muslim world. Public opinion that is still more inclined towards the Palestinian than is officially acknowledged is probably one of the reasons the Gulf leaders are not making the move towards open ties and recognition in Israel.