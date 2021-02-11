The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Meeting was held at JSHs , Rwp - 2021

The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Meeting was held at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Meeting was held at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee presided over the meeting which was attended by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff and senior officers from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and tri-services.The participants also dilated upon latest situation of COVID-19 and lauded services of ‘National Command and Operation Centre’ (NCOC) which was established to synergize and articulate unified national effort for containment of COVID-19.The participants discussed the situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ & K) and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of IOJ & K in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.